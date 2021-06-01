Comedy In Nature
In Pictures: The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2017
An owl dangling precariously from a branch has scooped the overall prize of this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. Out of the 3,500 entries, Tibor Kercz won the overall prize with his series of images showing an owl losing its footing and trying to claw its way back on to a branch. Other entrants included a yawning dormouse, a photobombing sea turtle and a rather shocked seal. Take a look at all the winning photos from the competition.
Tibor Kercz’s photo of an undignified owl was the overall winner
Andrea Zampatti won the Land category with a photograph of a dormouse
Troy Mayne won Under The Sea category with a photobombing sea turtle
John Threlfall won the In The Air category with a bird and an ominous vapour trail
‘Highly Commended’ photos
Daisy Gilardini photographed a polar bear clinging on to its mother
Penny Palmer caught a sea otter reaching for the sky
Carl Henry’s was highly commended for his photo entitled All Dressed And Ready For Church
Olivier Colle spotted a hare munching on grass
Katy Laveck-Foster snapped two cheeky monkeys
Jean-Jacques Alcalay captured the moment it looked as though a wildebeest was riding on the back of its companions
George Cathcart was highly commended for his photo entitled WTF
Douglas Croft caught a fox getting a hole in one on a golf course
Daniel Trim snapped two mudskippers appearing to be in mid-song