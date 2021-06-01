Comedy In Nature

Once again, something entirely different for eLanka members and readers to enjoy. Sent in by Keith Bennett via Larry De Motte, as a great finishing touch to Autumn 2021. English Phrases tell us so very much.

“A PICTURE SPEAKS A THOUSAND WORDS” Please enjoy these fabulous photographs. A big credit to the Photographer/s concerned.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

In Pictures: The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2017

An owl dangling precariously from a branch has scooped the overall prize of this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. Out of the 3,500 entries, Tibor Kercz won the overall prize with his series of images showing an owl losing its footing and trying to claw its way back on to a branch. Other entrants included a yawning dormouse, a photobombing sea turtle and a rather shocked seal. Take a look at all the winning photos from the competition.

Tibor Kercz’s photo of an undignified owl was the overall winner