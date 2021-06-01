Vesak celebrations in Frankfurt am Main

Source:Dailynews

In celebration of the 2021 Vesak Poya Day, the Consul General and the staff of the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Frankfurt am Main organised an almsgiving ceremony to monks of Sri Lankan Buddhist Temples located in theFederal State of Hesseand the Federal State of Lower Saxony,Germany on May 27.

In keeping with the COVID-19 safety guidelines in Germany, a limited number of people attended the event comprising the Sri Lankan Community and German entrepreneurs.

Ven.Rathmale Punyarathana Thera, Chief Incumbent of the Buddhist Maha Viharaya in Lower Saxony, a Senior Lecturer of Johannes Gutenberg University, Mainz, Germany, Head of the Sri Lanka Buddhist and Pali University (German Branch), Director of the Karuna Samadhi Organisation and Chief Sanganayake of Germany delivered a sermon.

The Venerable Thera outlined the teachings of the Buddha on ways of ensuring a successful life.

The Thera enumerated aspects which lead to continued development in accordance with the Dhamma, based on sincere efforts, protection of assets, faithful friends and living within means.

Ven. Bodhananda Thera of the Mahamewna Temple in Frankfurt too invoked blessings on those present. Sri Lanka’s Consul General in Frankfurt am Main Madurika Joseph Weninger in her welcoming address said Sri Lanka which is predominantly a Buddhist country brings together not only the Buddhists but also the Hindus, Christians and Muslims to celebrate Vesak as children of one Mother.

She also drew the attention of the guests to the artistic and cultural expression of beautiful Vesak decorations created by the staff of the Consulate General and expressed her appreciation for their efforts.

The Vesak Day Message of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was read by the Attache, Ashini Perera while the Programme for the Event was conducted by Consular Officer Anusha Kingsley. The Vesak Programme concluded with offerings of Ata Pirikara and Dana.