Construction of a water well for a community of 232 families in Kilinochchi (Sri Lanka)
There is a urgent request for clean water from a Village called Mullaiyadi in Kilinochchi, Sri Lanka. Kilinochchi is located in the northern province of Sri Lanka,100 km south-east of Jaffna.
Currently this village has only a few wells (photos attached) to provide water for the 232 families and when the drought season is on water becomes very scarce.
This village doesn’t have clean water. A community well is one way of addressing this issue and also, they have to depend on the council Water Bowsers to get the water they need.
This well will address the basic need for their day to day and agriculture work. The village community will not have to go far to collect water.
Estimated cost to construct a well – LKR 250,000.00 (With out water tank & motor room)
We are working with a local charity in Sri Lanka (Foundation of Goodness) who will engage a local contractor and will be monitoring the construction progress until handover to the community.
We have started a fund to collect $A 2,000 so that a water well can be constructed for this community of 232 families
Please contact us if you need more information or wish to make a donation towards the construction of a water well for these 232 families and be a part of this worthy cause.
Regular updates will be provided on the funds collected and the construction activity.
Please pass this to your family and friends who would like to help. If you wish to donate please refer to below bank details.
Thank you
Roger & Rozanne Perera – Sydney Austraila
0413 713911/ 9837 0414
rogerperera67@hotmail.com
As you know we have been helping the poor in Sri Lanka in various ways over the past years by helping them to have a better life with basic needs that we take for granted. Please visit Jozmic Charity on Facebook page and you will find a few projects we have done.
Bank: Westpac
BSB: 732024
Account No: 521699
Name of Account: M R & R M Perera
Ref: well project