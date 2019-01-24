Construction of a water well for a community of 232 families in Kilinochchi (Sri Lanka)

There is a urgent request for clean water from a Village called Mullaiyadi in Kilinochchi, Sri Lanka. Kilinochchi is located in the northern province of Sri Lanka,100 km south-east of Jaffna.

Currently this village has only a few wells (photos attached) to provide water for the 232 families and when the drought season is on water becomes very scarce.

This village doesn’t have clean water. A community well is one way of addressing this issue and also, they have to depend on the council Water Bowsers to get the water they need.

This well will address the basic need for their day to day and agriculture work. The village community will not have to go far to collect water. Estimated cost to construct a well – LKR 250,000.00 (With out water tank & motor room) We are working with a local charity in Sri Lanka (Foundation of Goodness) who will engage a local contractor and will be monitoring the construction progress until handover to the community. We have started a fund to collect $A 2,000 so that a water well can be constructed for this community of 232 families