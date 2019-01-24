Comedy In Nature

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2017

An owl dangling precariously from a branch has scooped the overall prize of this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

Out of the 3,500 entries, Tibor Kercz won the overall prize with his series of images showing an owl losing its footing and trying to claw its way back on to a branch.

Other entrants included a yawning dormouse, a photo bombing sea turtle and a rather shocked seal.

Take a look at all the winning photos from the competition.

Tibor Kercz’s photo of an undignified owl was the overall winner

Andrea Zampatti won the Land category with a photograph of a dormouse

Troy Mayne won Under The Sea category with a photobombing sea turtle

John Threlfall won the In The Air category with a bird and an ominous vapour trail

‘Highly Commended’ photos

Daisy Gilardini photographed a polar bear clinging on to its mother

Penny Palmer caught a sea otter reaching for the sky

Carl Henry’s was highly commended for his photo entitled All Dressed And Ready For Church

Olivier Colle spotted a hare munching on grass

Katy Laveck-Foster snapped two cheeky monkeys

Jean-Jacques Alcalay captured the moment it looked as though a wildebeest was riding on the back of its companions

George Cathcart was highly commended for his photo entitled WTF

Douglas Croft caught a fox getting a hole in one on a golf course

Daniel Trim snapped two mudskippers appearing to be in mid-song

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are releasing a book, which helps support the Born Free Foundation charity.