“COUNTRY GOSPEL” – by Des Kelly

As with every other type of really beautiful Music it provides, here is yet another. “Country Gospel” has been quite possibly the first Music chosen by many top “Stars” who actually reached them, in the very difficult art of “Showbiz”, as we call it, and this particular song is no exception to the rule.

“In the garden”, sung by T. Graham Brown, was supposed to have made Buck White, of the Country trio named “The Whites”, cry !, but on watching it, I noticed that it made many others quite emotional as well, and let me ensure my own readers that tears were not shed because Graham Brown could not sing. Although he did not reach the heights of the more famous Country “Stars”, Graham used his vocal prowess to captivate the audience around him, and believe me folks, there were quite a few top Country Singers listening to this most beautiful Gospel song that night.

I feel sure that many tissues will be used by those who listen to the lyrics all about the Man called Jesus who gave his own life on that cross on Calvary, simply to save others, and not necessarily only Christians. Please keep a box of tissues handy, people, because this is what Country Music is all about. It truly is the story of LIFE.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.