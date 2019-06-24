







“CREDIT, WHERE DUE” – By Des Kelly

“Give credit, where credit is due”, just another English Phrase that is most important in our daily lives. The latest has everything to do with Australian Tennis. Ashleigh Barty, a Queenslander, is now the No.1 female tennis player in the World. This, in itself, is something to boast about, but Ash., as they call her, “gives credit” first and foremost, to the people around her, her family, her trainers, her coach, everybody, in fact, before simply stating, at this Birmingham Classic, that this was something she had hoped to do, for her Country. Not too many know that this Powerhouse of a Woman, also played Cricket, & loved sports in general, since she was a child. Ash.Barty now, HAS something to boast about, but, after watching her play, watching her win, watching her accept the beautiful trophy, and hearing her speak, after the event, I am certain that everyone “taking in” the plaudits paid to her, were thrilled on her behalf. It was certainly not an easy road to the top, but then, no road to the top, ever is. Ashleigh even came close to giving up the, game that she loved but that is another story, folks.

Finally, we have Ash.Barty, a true tennis Champion, the only female tennis player to make it to the top rung of the ladder following the proudly Aboriginal Australian, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, and, only the fourth Australian to make it to the Apex of the Sports World, AFTER “no credit is due” to either certain male and female tennis players who have been seen to disgrace both the game & themselves, by smashing their racquets and insulting Referees & even the lowly “ball-boys” pick up their balls…oops, tennis balls, for them.

Then, these same tennis players “boast” about what they are going to do the next time, only to be “knocked-out” in the next round. My advice to all our readers is this. DO NOT BRAG about what you are GOING TO DO, folks, Do it, and let others brag about it, on your behalf.

“Ashleigh Barty, I give you Credit, where Credit is due,

(in tennis), there are NONE now, greater than you,

The”Cup”is all your’s, so let’s have a party,

CONGRATULATIONS, are now due to you, Ashleigh Barty”.