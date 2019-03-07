Desmond De Silva in Dublin – Performs to a great crowd of Sri lankan fans in and around Dublin: Ireland

We know Sri Lankan’s migrated for studies and better job opportunities and also a better life in places like the USA, UK, Australia and Canada. Yet it does come as a surprise when we find a strong Sri Lanka community 3 hour drive from Dublin. This is what Desmond De Silva & his wife discovered on a recent trip to Dublin with friends last November.

Suminda Ranatunge met with them and kindly became a tour guide as he showed them around beautiful Dublin. Suminda expressed a desire to invite Desmond to perform at an event for the Sri Lankan community in Dublin. He informed Desmond that there were approximately 200 Sri Lankan families living and working in and around Dublin. He said that the community was widespread approximately 3 hrs drive from Dublin and that he tries to organise events in order to keep the community together and give them a place to meet, be entertained and have a good time together. Desmond accepted the invitation.

On February 15 th in a little historic place called Ross 2 hr drive from Dublin, a Dinner Dance was organised by Suminda with Guest Artiste Desmond De Silva. The band Skyhigh from the UK were the musicians for the night.

The event was held at Brandon House Hotel New Ross Co. Wexford and not surprisingly a Sri Lankan Duty Manager by the name of Anslem Diaz was in charge.

Suminda had organised the show with no committee and for no reward other than to get the community together for a night of entertainment with legendary Desmond De Silva.

People drove long distances, some up to 3 hrs, to get to the event. Many had booked accommodation at the hotel so that they could enjoy the night and not worry about the long drive home.

Needless to say, Duty Manager Anslem Diaz went the extra mile to ensure that the hotel did their very best to contribute to the success of the evening.

Desmond did not disappoint his fans. He had everyone on the dance floor from the start of his first song. Guests danced the night away and Desmond obliged the many requests for photo opportunities. Desmond was humbled to be told by many guests that they could not believe that they were lucky to actually be at a live performance by him. Most had lived in rural areas of Sri Lanka with no opportunities to actually attend concerts that were held in the cities. All they could and did have were cassettes or CDs of Desmond that they avidly listened to often. Seeing and listening to him live and being able to dance to his music and be photographed with him was for them an unbelievable experience.

Suminda is to be commended for giving the small Sri Lankan community of Ireland a memorable night of entertainment.