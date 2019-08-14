







“DIVE INTO DILLER” – By Des Kelly

She was born Phyllis Diver, in 1917 (July 17th)& died, aged 95, on the 20th August , 2012, becoming better known to her public as Phyllis Diller, a Comedienne of no mean repute, she entertained thousands of people with a natural ability that only a few Comedians possessed. “Stand-up” Comedy is one of the most difficult forms if this type of entertainment, as any “Comic” will tell you, but I watched Phyllis (years ago), walk onto a stage and have her audience in the palm of her hand, within minutes.

Purposely groomed, dishevelled hair, her “skits” somewhat raucous at times, she still managed to have some of her fans, at least, rolling in the aisles, so to speak.

We do miss the Diller comedy, but I am proud to feature Phyllis on this special eLanka “show” with some of her comic “prose” throughout her career. Please enjoy.

Desmond Kelly. (Editor-in-Chief)– eLanka.

Whatever she may looks like marry a woman of your own age. –

As her beauty fades, so will your eyesight—-

Even though her nagging increases – -Phyllis Diller

Housework can’t kill you, but why take a chance?

-Phyllis Diller

Cleaning your house while your kids are still growing up is like shoveling the sidewalk before it stops snowing.

-Phyllis Diller

The reason women don’t play football is because 11 of them would never wear the same outfit in public.

-Phyllis Diller

Best way to get rid of kitchen odors: Eat out.

-Phyllis Diller

A bachelor is a guy who never made the same mistake once.

-Phyllis Diller

I want my children to have all the things I couldn’t afford.

Then I want to move in with them.

-Phyllis Diller

Most children threaten at times to run away from home.

This is the only thing that keeps some parents going.

-Phyllis Diller

Any time three New Yorkers get into a cab without an argument, a bank has just been robbed.

-Phyllis Diller

We spend the first twelve months of our children’s lives teaching them to walk and talk and the next twelve years telling them to sit down and shut up.

-Phyllis Diller

Burt Reynolds once asked me out. I was in his room.

-Phyllis Diller

What I don’t like about office Christmas parties is looking for a job the next day.

-Phyllis Diller

The only time I ever enjoyed ironing was the day I accidentally got gin in the steam iron.

-Phyllis Diller

His finest hour lasted a minute and a half.

-Phyllis Diller

Old age is when the liver spots show through your gloves.

-Phyllis Diller

My photographs don’t do me justice -they just look like me.

-Phyllis Diller

Tranquillizers work only if you follow the advice on the bottle – keep away from children.

-Phyllis Diller

I asked the waiter, ‘Is this milk fresh?’

He said, ‘Lady, three hours ago it was grass.’

-Phyllis Diller

The reason the golf pro tells you to keep your head down is so you can’t see him laughing.

-Phyllis Diller

You know you’re old if they have discontinued your blood type.

-Phyllis Diller