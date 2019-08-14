







First Look: Melbourne’s Best New Buffet Is at Citrus, a Sri Lankan Diner in Fitzroy North

Source:Broadsheet

It’s all owned and run by one family. The kids manage front of house, while mum and dad are in the kitchen preparing a $15 all-you-can-eat feast that includes curries, spiced vegetable dishes, spicy sambols and chutneys.

Ravindu Somaweera is 24 years old and has been in Australia for just three years, but he’s already a restaurateur. He co-owns Citrus, a Sri Lankan diner in Fitzroy North, with his sister Mansala, mum Shiyamalee and dad Keerthi. The staff is “just the family”, says Ravindu, who manages front-of-house with Mansala, while Shiyamalee and Keerthi run the kitchen. Shiyamalee is the head chef and was taught to cook by her older sister Priyanthi, the head chef and co-owner of Chef Lanka, a Sri Lankan restaurant with three Melbourne locations. The Somaweera family had been working there since arriving in Australia from Sri Lanka, before deciding to go into business together at Citrus.

The family lives in Pascoe Vale but saw a hopper-sized hole in the Fitzroy North market. When some friends decided to move on from their corner site adjacent Piedimonte’s, the family jumped. Originally called Citrus Gate, the restaurant started with an à la carte menu of burgers and a few Sri Lankan dishes, but it became clear pretty quickly that the Sri Lankan food was more in demand. They scrapped the Western dishes and added a buffet – typical in Sri Lanka for lunch, the biggest meal of the day. “We weren’t sure if it was going to be successful,” says Ravindu. “It was really slow at the start … but once [the locals] got to know the flavours, word-of-mouth did the trick and now someone brings someone new every day. It’s getting really busy now, and mum’s happy because everyone’s liking the food.”