eLanka – August 2019 – Vol: 2- This Week’s Events + Sponsors & Advertisers of eLanka

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
Lions Club of LysterField(District 201V5)Presents Lions Roar With Redemption
The Voluntary Outreach Club presents – Eastern Elegance – Charity dinner dance (Melbourne event)
Easter Sunday Bomb Victims Benefit – Faith, Hope & Care Concert – presented by The Foundation Supporting a National Trauma Services in Sri Lanka (Project BEAP)
Fund raising dinner ‘An Evening for SUROL’ (Society for the Upliftment and Rehabilitation of Leprosy affected Patients) – organised by The Sri Lankan NSW Catholic Association (SLNSWCA)
OFF THE BEATEN TRACK – SYDNEY 2019
3rd General Meeting on Sunday (25 August 2019 – Sydney event)
Leave a Reply