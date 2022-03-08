Dubai World Expo- Rhythm, Music, Dances, of Sri Lanka- by Dr harold Gunatillake

Transcript:

Our legendary Sri Lankan musician, the Tourist ambassador for Sri Lanka, sang the song ‘Make a Change’ at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre at World Expo on March 5th 2022 to promote tourism in Sri Lanka.

It was sung for the first time launched on World Tourism Day sponsored by the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in collaboration with the national carrier Sri Lankan Airlines, the song calls for people across the world to protect the planet.

The song is endorsed by the United Nations World Tourism Organization, UNWTO), the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Tourism and Christian Religious Affairs and is supported by the World Travel and Tourism Council) WTTC) Enjoy that song again sung by Alston. Multi-instrumentalist Yohani a sensation budding artist from Sri Lanka, became an internal sensation in Sri Lanka, Maldives, and UAE, also participated accompanied on stage by

Channa Upuli Performing Arts Foundation.

Hailing from the capital of Colombo, Yohani is a genre-breaking force of nature who intermingles pop, R&B, hip-hop, and alternative with fiery, yet focused fluidity. There are a few footages of Dances by the Channa Upul Performing Arts Foundation.

Enjoy this event, a moment to be proud being a Sri Lankan. Back to the show. click Website: www.Doctorharold.com

https://youtu.be/ypuqBOtz378 Hope you enjoyed this video presentation, a promotion for tourism in Sri Lanka, at the Expo event in Dubai at the Millenium Amphitheatre. A few items have not been included to shorten the length of the streaming. Thank you for your time, stay safe and goodye for now

until we meet again.

Disclaimer:

The information contained in this article is for general information purposes only, and whilst the author will endeavour to keep the information up to date and correct, eLanka makes no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the eLanka website or the information, products, services, or related graphics contained in this article for any purpose. Any reliance you place on such information is therefore strictly at your own risk. In otherwords, eLanka In no event will we be liable for any loss or damage including without limitation, indirect or consequential loss or damage, or any loss or damage whatsoever arising from loss of data or profits arising out of, or in connection with, the use of this website / article. Also please note that through this website / web page articles you are able to link to other websites which are not under the control of eLanka and therefore we have no control over the nature, content and availability of those sites. The inclusion of any links does not necessarily imply a recommendation or endorse the views expressed within them.