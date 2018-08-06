Eggs Do not Cause

Heart Disease or Stroke –

By Dr. Harold Gunatillake

It was taken for granted right along, because an egg nicknamed a ‘ball of cholesterol’ posed a danger for heart disease. Housewives did not give their husbands eggs for breakfast for the same reason. Ten years ago, we did say that the cholesterol in foods, including the cholesterol in the yolk of eggs, did not influence or affect the bad cholesterol level in your blood. Some studies in the past revealed that those who had cardiovascular episodes should never touch eggs. So, everybody joined the band wagon, including popular websites and health magazines saying that eggs are bad for you.

If an egg has the nutrients to give birth to life, those nutrients should benefit mankind too.

One study published in 2013 in BMJ, revealed that eating an egg a day was not tied to any risk of heart disease or stroke.

Another recent research study published in the American Journal of clinical Nutrition, suggested that a “high egg diet” of up to 12 eggs per week did not increase heart disease risk.

Lead investigators Prof. Liming Li and Dr. Canquing Yu have now found that an egg diet consumed regularly will protect cardiovascular health.

According to a study published online May 21 by the journal Heart , revealed that people who ate an egg every day had an 18% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease and a 28% lower risk of experiencing a deadly haemorrhagic stroke, compared with people who didn’t eat eggs.

The researchers found that those who ate one egg per day had a 26 percent lower risk of hemorrhagic stroke, a 28 percent lower risk of death due to this type of event, and an 18 percent lower risk of cardiovascular related mortality.

All new studies show that there is an association between moderate level of egg consumption (at least one per day) and a lower incidence of heart disease.

Eggs are a great source of healthy nutrients, including high quality proteins, vitamins, including A, D, B12, B6, and minerals like calcium, magnesium, iron, sodium potassium, lecithin and phospholipids. Eggs have no vitamin C. If vitamin C was included in eggs the taste would be different.

The proteins in eggs are high quality, and more than half of it are in the white of eggs, along with vitamin B2. The white of eggs have very little fat and cholesterol, and mostly found in the yolk. The white of the eggs are rich source of selenium, vitamin D, B6, B12 and minerals like zinc, iron and copper.

Eggs contain all the essential nine amino acids the ones that are not synthesized in your body.

Select the brand of egg containing omega-3 fatty acids, depending on what the chickens have been fed. These eggs are available in the supermarkets in Sri Lanka. Read the label before you buy.

Give your growing kids at least two eggs a day for better performance in school, and excel in sports.

Conclusions: Please eat at least an egg every day, because such nutritious balls lower the risk of heart disease and stroke.

