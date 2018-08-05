“THE FINGER/S” – By Des Kelly

He has photographed many things, this Sri Lankan photo-journalist. They say “a picture speaks a thousand words”, how true ?. These candid photographs are supposed to be “shot” at a political debate. Possibly as boring as the debates (debated) in Australia. It seems to me that these P.D’s are all the same. Debated thoroughly, until the rest of their audiences are thoroughly bored and practically falling asleep, and then what ?!, Absobloodylutely nothing done, about them, until the debate, following, when they go through the whole procedure again. A

Because I do not wish you to fall asleep reading all this,

I will explain to all my readers, my reason for the title of this story. The final photograph shows the subjects of this particular session extending their digits in salute to the photographer. They might be sleeping, but have not forgotten the famous “finger-salute” that we have all used once in a way, but more often, have had to experience, ourselves. Please do not worry about this, you Sri Lankan Politicians. There is ONE among you, who is wide awake.

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief).