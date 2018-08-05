Soles of Sri Lanka – Shoe Drive – by Mardi de Krester

Dear All,

In September of this year, Kerry Dragwidge, a close friend and fellow teacher, visited Sri Lanka. During her holiday she visited an organisation called Cricket Live Foundation. It is a non profit organisation that supports and engages underprivileged youth through cricket. The foundation helps to provide life skills through the use of cricket and team sport. The majority, if not all of the children who take part do not have shoes to wear whilst participating in the program – this is how Soles of Sri Lanka has come about.

We are collecting sports shoes and socks of any size – new or second hand (can still be worn i.e. no holes etc) that the community are willing to donate. Our goal is to collect 400 pairs of sports shoes and socks that we will hand deliver to the organisation ourselves so that they do not incur the duty and clearance costs. Cricket Live Foundation operates across the island in various locations so we are hoping to collect enough shoes to cater to all.

If you wish to donate, please contact me on 0421 660 668 or email m_de_kretser@hotmail.com

Kind regards,

Mardi de Kretser