Old Joes Hopper lunch a treat –

Photos and write up thanks to George Rupesinghe

Once again the hopper lunch on Sunday July 29 at the North Epping Bowling Club proved a resounding success with a sell-out occasion. All those gathered enjoyed the usual camaraderie, the chance to catch up with friends, enjoy drinks and, most importantly, feast on the spread of hoppers, egg hoppers, pol sambol, curries and seeni sambol.

After the bar opened there was a steady stream of those wishing to wet their whistles and raise a glass or two. The proceedings got under way with Quizmaster Aubrey Joachim conducting a twenty-question trivia quiz that ranged from College history and personalities to recent sport and other things in between. Young and old were kept on their toes and the winning team emerged with a score of 17. A great effort!

Kumarika and her team were kept busy and once the first trays appeared on the serving tables a steady line of diners showed that their appetites were keen. The trays were replenished as fast as they were emptied. Many went for seconds and the smiles of satisfaction were further enhanced with the serving of desserts.