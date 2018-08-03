“I OVERLOOKED AN ORCHID” – By Des Kelly

Some of the most beautiful flora on God’s Earth.

This most interesting horticultural extravaganza was sent in via Ian, my brother in Sri Lanka, and also Maxy. Gerreyn, a good friend of both Ian & myself, from Perth.

While roses are also beautiful, colourful, and offer us humans fragrances that cannot be matched anywhere in the World, there is something extra-special in orchids.

Something that makes one wonder if these beautiful specimens are actually REAL!. No human hand of the finest sculptor on our planet would even come close to replicate the entrancing beauty of this very special species of flora, so, it is with great pleasure that I feature them, together with a couple of “music-clips” that I hope you good folk enjoy, as you gasp in amazement at these objects of beauty, created by God. HE did this, I think, to help us take our minds off an ever-increasing ugly world. As the great Francis Bacon also wrote in his “Essays of beauty”, there is no excellent beauty that hath not some strangeness in the proportion. Marvel at this strangeness, folks, and please pass this on.

Desmond Kelly.

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief)

Hooker’s Lips

(Psychotria

Elata)

Dancing Girls

(Impatiens

Bequaertii)



Laughing Bumble Bee

Orchid

(Ophrysbbomyblifora)



Swaddled Babies

(AnguloaUniflora)



Parrot Flower

(Impatiens

Psittacina)



Flying Duck

Orchid

(Caleana

Major)



An orchid that looks

remarkably

like a

tiger



Happy Alien

(Calceolaria

Uniflora)



And his

friends…



Angel Orchid

(Habenaria

Grandifloriformis)

Dove Orchid Or Holy

Ghost Orchid

(Peristeria

Elata)

White Egret

Orchid

(Habenaria

Radiata)



The Darth

Vader

(Aristolochia

Salvadorensis)



An Orchid That Looks

Like A Ballerina



Monkey Face

Orchid

(Dracula

Simia)

Moth Orchid

(Phalaenopsis)