“I OVERLOOKED AN ORCHID” – By Des Kelly
Some of the most beautiful flora on God’s Earth.
This most interesting horticultural extravaganza was sent in via Ian, my brother in Sri Lanka, and also Maxy. Gerreyn, a good friend of both Ian & myself, from Perth.
While roses are also beautiful, colourful, and offer us humans fragrances that cannot be matched anywhere in the World, there is something extra-special in orchids.
Something that makes one wonder if these beautiful specimens are actually REAL!. No human hand of the finest sculptor on our planet would even come close to replicate the entrancing beauty of this very special species of flora, so, it is with great pleasure that I feature them, together with a couple of “music-clips” that I hope you good folk enjoy, as you gasp in amazement at these objects of beauty, created by God. HE did this, I think, to help us take our minds off an ever-increasing ugly world. As the great Francis Bacon also wrote in his “Essays of beauty”, there is no excellent beauty that hath not some strangeness in the proportion. Marvel at this strangeness, folks, and please pass this on.
Desmond Kelly.
Star of eLanka
(Editor-in-Chief)
Hooker’s Lips
(Psychotria
Elata)
Dancing Girls
(Impatiens
Bequaertii)
Laughing Bumble Bee
Orchid
(Ophrysbbomyblifora)
Swaddled Babies
(AnguloaUniflora)
Parrot Flower
(Impatiens
Psittacina)
Flying Duck
Orchid
(Caleana
Major)
An orchid that looks
remarkably
like a
tiger
Happy Alien
(Calceolaria
Uniflora)
Angel Orchid
(Habenaria
Grandifloriformis)
Dove Orchid Or Holy
Ghost Orchid
(Peristeria
Elata)
White Egret
Orchid
(Habenaria
Radiata)
The Darth
Vader
(Aristolochia
Salvadorensis)
An Orchid That Looks
Like A Ballerina
Monkey Face
Orchid
(Dracula
Simia)
Moth Orchid
(Phalaenopsis)
