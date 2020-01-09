Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka – January 2020 – Vol: 2 – Events + Sponsors & Advertisers of eLanka

eLanka – January 2020 – Vol: 2 – Events + Sponsors & Advertisers of eLanka

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

Happy Australia Day

The Good Shepherd Parish Novena Group – & The Disciples of the Infant Jesus of Prague – Invite you to the 17th Annual CELEBRATION of the FEAST of the HOLY and MIRACULOUS Infant JESUS of PRAGUE

“Paduru Sajje”

Royal -Thomian Cricket encounter in Sydney

Good-Shepherd Convent – Colombo Sri Lanka – Past Pupils’ Association in NSW presents – Sesquicentennial Gala (Sydney event)

Sinha Entertainment proudly presents – MARIANS LIVE IN ADELAIDE 2020

Sargam Music Academy in association with SLBM-ART presents – Bollywood music night (Brisbane event)

