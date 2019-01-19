Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter: January 2019 3rd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – News, Photos, Events & Articles

eLanka Newsletter: January 2019 3rd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – News, Photos, Events & Articles

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s eLanka Newsletter for the Sri Lankan down-under!

eLanka Happy New Year - 2019

 

  • New Year’s Eve dinner dance at Springvale Town Hall – Photos thanks to Trevine Rodrigo
  • “STORIES IN SONG” SERIES 2019. “WHO”? – By Des Kelly
  • Sri Lanka face uphill task against smarting Aussies – BY TREVINE RODRIGO IN MELBOURNE
  • The Silver Fawn Club (Brisbane) GOLDEN YEARS CHRISTMAS PARTY – SUNDAY 2 DECEMBER, 2018 – By Susan Fahir
  • The Silver Fawn Club 2018 Gala New Years Eve Dinner Dance Photos – By Davenal Flanderka
  • Kerrigan’s list of achievements
  • Eighty Club Christmas luncheon at the Grand on Cathies Lane in Wantirna – Photos thanks to Trevine Rodrigo
  • Sugar – may be the cause of most diseases by Dr Harold Gunatillake
  • “Maxie’s Corner” – eLanka Cartoons by Max Gerreyn

