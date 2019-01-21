Global Scholarships for Students

Please see a list of scholarship opportunities for our youth / students to apply to different global institutions (please note that eLanka cannot verify the validity of some of the website links and the reader is request to do their own research as the following list has been sent by well-wishers of eLanka in good faith).

LPDP Scholarsh hip ( http://www.beasiswalpdp.org/index.html Luar Negeri ( http://beasiswa.dikti.go.id/ln/ Turkey Government Scholarship ( http://www.turkiyeburslari.gov.tr/index.php/en General Cultural Scholarship India ( http://www.iccrindia.net/gereralscheme.html USA Government Scholarship a. ( http://www.aminef.or.id/index.php)b . ( http://www.iief.or.id Netherland Government Scholarship ( http://www.nesoindonesia.or.id/beasiswa Korean Government Scholarship ( http://www.niied.go.kr/eng/contents.do …) Belgium Government Scholarship ( http://www.vliruos.be/4273.aspx Sciences Po France ( http://formation.sciences-po.fr/ …/the-emile-boutmy-scholars…) Utrecht University Netherland ( http://www.uu.nl/ …/grantsandscholarships/Pages/utrechtexcel…) Prasetya Mulya Business School Indonesia ( http://www.pmbs.ac.id/s2/scholarship.php?lang=ENG Brunei Darussalam Government Scholarship ( http://www.mofat.gov.bn/index.php/announcement Monbugakusho Scholarship Japan ( http://www.id.emb-japan.go.jp/sch.html Paramadin ba University Master Fellowship Indonesia ( https://gradschool.paramadina.ac.id/ …/paramadina-medco-fell…) PPM School of Management Indonesia ( http://ppm-manajemen.ac.id/beasiswa-penuh-s2-mm-reguler/ University of Twente Netherland ( http://www.utwente.nl/internationa …/scholarshipsandgrants/…/) Sweden Government Scholarship ( http://www.studyinsweden.se/Scholarships/ Chinese Government Scholarship ( http://www.csc.edu.cn/laihua/scholarshipdetailen.aspx …) Taiwan Government Scholarship ( http://www.studyintaiwan.org/taiwan_scholarships.html United Kingdom Government SCholarship ( http://www.chevening.org/indonesia/ Panasonic Scholarship Japan ( http://panasonic.net/citizensh …/scholarships/…/requirements/) Ancora Foundation Scholarship ( http://ancorafoundation.com Asian Public Intellectuals Fellowship Japan ( http://www.api-fellowships.org/body/ AUN/SEED-Net Scholarship ( http://www.seed-net.org/index.php Art Asia Major Scholarship Korea National University of Arts ( http://eng.karts.ac.kr:81/karts/board/list.jsp …) Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University Japan ( http://www.apu.ac.jp/home/life/index.php?content_i

d=30)