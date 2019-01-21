Global Scholarships for Students
Please see a list of scholarship opportunities for our youth / students to apply to different global institutions (please note that eLanka cannot verify the validity of some of the website links and the reader is request to do their own research as the following list has been sent by well-wishers of eLanka in good faith).
- LPDP Scholarsh hip (http://www.beasiswalpdp.org/index.html)
- Luar Negeri (http://beasiswa.dikti.go.id/ln/)
- Turkey Government Scholarship (http://www.turkiyeburslari.gov.tr/index.php/en)
- General Cultural Scholarship India (http://www.iccrindia.net/gereralscheme.html)
- USA Government Scholarship a. (http://www.aminef.or.id/index.php)b. (http://www.iief.or.id)
- Netherland Government Scholarship (http://www.nesoindonesia.or.id/beasiswa)
- Korean Government Scholarship (http://www.niied.go.kr/eng/contents.do…)
- Belgium Government Scholarship (http://www.vliruos.be/4273.aspx)
- Sciences Po France (http://formation.sciences-po.fr/…/the-emile-boutmy-scholars…)
- Utrecht University Netherland (http://www.uu.nl/…/grantsandscholarships/Pages/utrechtexcel…)
- Prasetya Mulya Business School Indonesia (http://www.pmbs.ac.id/s2/scholarship.php?lang=ENG)
- Brunei Darussalam Government Scholarship (http://www.mofat.gov.bn/index.php/announcement)
- Monbugakusho Scholarship Japan (http://www.id.emb-japan.go.jp/sch.html)
- Paramadin ba University Master Fellowship Indonesia (https://gradschool.paramadina.ac.id/…/paramadina-medco-fell…)
- PPM School of Management Indonesia (http://ppm-manajemen.ac.id/beasiswa-penuh-s2-mm-reguler/)
- University of Twente Netherland (http://www.utwente.nl/internationa…/scholarshipsandgrants/…/)
- Sweden Government Scholarship (http://www.studyinsweden.se/Scholarships/)
- Chinese Government Scholarship (http://www.csc.edu.cn/laihua/scholarshipdetailen.aspx…)
- Taiwan Government Scholarship (http://www.studyintaiwan.org/taiwan_scholarships.html)
- United Kingdom Government SCholarship (http://www.chevening.org/indonesia/)
- Panasonic Scholarship Japan (http://panasonic.net/citizensh…/scholarships/…/requirements/)
- Ancora Foundation Scholarship (http://ancorafoundation.com)
- Asian Public Intellectuals Fellowship Japan (http://www.api-fellowships.org/body/)
- AUN/SEED-Net Scholarship (http://www.seed-net.org/index.php)
- Art Asia Major Scholarship Korea National University of Arts (http://eng.karts.ac.kr:81/karts/board/list.jsp…)
- Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University Japan (http://www.apu.ac.jp/home/life/index.php?content_i
d=30)
- Seoul National University Korea (http://en.snu.ac.kr/…/gradu…/scholarships/before-application)
- DIKTIS Overseas Scholarship (http://www.pendis.kemenag.go.id/beasiswaln/)
- Honjo International Scholarship Foundation Japan (http://hisf.or.jp/english/sch-f/)
- IDB Merit Scholarship Programme for High Technology (http://www.isdb.org/irj/portal/anonymous…)
- International HIV & Drug Use Fellowship USA (http://www.iasociety.org/fellowship.aspx)
- Nitori International Scholarship Foundation Japan (http://www.nitori-shougakuzaidan.com/en/)
- School of Government and Public Policy Indonesia (http://sgpp.ac.id/pages/financial-conditions)
- Inpex Scholarship Foundation Japan
- Asia University Taiwan (http://ciae.asia.edu.tw/AdmissionsScholarship.html)
- Macquaire University Australia (http://www.mq.edu.au/…/macquarie_university_international_…/ .