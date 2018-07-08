eLanka Newsletter: July 2018 2nd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – News, Photos, Events & Articles

|
|Jayantha Wickramatunga –
Sri Lankan engineer wins `Australian of the year award’
Jayantha Wickramatunga who arrived in Australia in 1994 has given his knowledge, time and leisure for the benefit of the country he lives and has been honoured with a prestigious award…………
The name Jerry Lewis, in the minds of most people, and especially “the oldies”, will immediately conjure up images of a Comedian who, together with singer/entertainer Dean Martin gave the World many magical moments in “Showbiz”, but my “story” today, is about another “Icon” of this very difficult “business”, another “Star”, with a similar name, in Jerry Lee Lewis. Mention this name and numbers like “Shake, Rattle & Roll & “Great balls of fire” plus dozens of others of the early rock n roll era come to mind……………
Only in Sri Lanka – By Gloria Meltzer
$30 includes free shipping
My latest book, titled 'ONLY IN SRI LANKA', was published by Jojo Publishing in September this year. This story is based on my introduction to Sri Lankan life, its culture & customs, as experienced by my Singhalese daughter-in-law, my Australian son, and my three Aussie/Sri Lankan grandsons. It's the story of village life, the time of the civil war and the tsunami. It's the story of coming to terms with losing my family to another culture and another country.
Properties for Sale
|
|
TRILLIUM APARTMENT IN COLOMBO 8 FOR SALE
A large fully furnished & tenanted 3 bedroom apartment in the 4th floor of the park wing facing the swimming pool & the children’s park for sale.
Sale Price: Rs. 55 Million (or equivalent in AUD)
Contact – +94 77 1061451/ +94 77 1061328
4 adjacent sub-divided plots with serviced water and electricity – Located on Tewatte Road in Ragama
1 plot, 14.6 perches (369.27 square metres). @ 6 lakhs per perch (LKR 8, 760, 000) (AUD 74,871), with small house.
3 plots, 12 .4 perches (313.633 square metres). @ 6 lakhs per perch (LKR 7,440,000 each) (AUD 63,589 each). House with 5 bedrooms
Call Paul on 0419 034 855 (or +61 419 034 855 from overseas) to discuss in more depth..
