eLanka Newsletter: July 2018 2nd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – News, Photos, Events & Articles

Only in Sri Lanka – By Gloria Meltzer

$30 includes free shipping My latest book, titled ‘ONLY IN SRI LANKA’, was published by Jojo Publishing in September this year. This story is based on my introduction to Sri Lankan life, its culture & customs, as experienced by my Singhalese daughter-in-law, my Australian son, and my three Aussie/Sri Lankan grandsons. It’s the story of village life, the time of the civil war and the tsunami. It’s the story of coming to terms with losing my family to another culture and another country.

The Drink – 3D – By Desmond Kelly

Digital Download $2 The Drink – 3D – By Desmond Kelly

A Must Song for your next Party! Watch the video with the song, and it will be great to buy the song!. Come on… its only two bucks…. You cant go wrong!