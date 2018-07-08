Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter: July 2018 2nd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – News, Photos, Events & Articles

eLanka Newsletter: July 2018 2nd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – News, Photos, Events & Articles

eLanka Newsletter: July 2018 2nd edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – News, Photos, Events & Articles

 

 

eLanka Newsletter: July 2018 – 2nd edition
Welcome to eLanka News – for the Sri Lankan Down Under!
(If you are based outside of Australia… enjoy the News from the Lankans Down Under!)
eLanka Articles
Sri Lanka Association NSW, Australia presents, A Night of Compassion
Photos thanks to MC Duke


Note: More official Photos to follow soon! – Enjoy these photos in the interim!
"RADIO DAYS" – By Des Kelly
 Happy Birthday for the
by Desmond Kelly
by Desmond Kelly – ‘the Star of eLanka”

"Those were the days, those "radio days". Famous "Radio Ceylon" was born in 1925 and, even for a Country that was, at the time, known as "The Pearl of the Orient", still another wonderful description of this tiny Country of ours, this "medium-wave-marvel" soon started to receive plaudits from all around the World.
 

In a moment that drew confused clapping from guests, up-and-coming comedian Dilruk Jayasinha took out this year’s Graham Kennedy Most Popular New Talent award.
Beating out well-known soap stars, Jayasinha managed to scoop up the award with his roles on ABC comedy Utopia and the short-lived show Cram! on Network 10.
Jayantha Wickramatunga –
Sri Lankan engineer wins `Australian of the year award’

Jayantha Wickramatunga who arrived in Australia in 1994 has given his knowledge, time and leisure for the benefit of the country he lives and has been honoured with a prestigious award…………
Thousands of grief-stricken friends, family and fans braved a chilly Melbourne winter morning to bid farewell to much loved musical personality Sandra Jackson as she was laid to rest after a brief illness which snatched her away unexpectedly.
This dog was born on Christmas Eve in the year 2002. He was born with 3  legs –   2 healthy hind legs and 1 abnormal front leg which had to be  amputated. He of course could not walk when he was born. Even his mother did not want him…
From its inception by King Yashovarman in 889 AD, to its decline in the 14th century, Angkor in Cambodia was the capital of the powerful Khmer empire. …………..
The name Jerry Lewis, in the minds of most people, and especially “the oldies”, will immediately conjure up images of a Comedian who, together with singer/entertainer Dean Martin gave the World many magical moments in “Showbiz”, but my “story” today, is about another “Icon” of this very difficult “business”, another “Star”, with a similar name, in Jerry Lee Lewis. Mention this name and numbers like “Shake, Rattle & Roll & “Great balls of fire” plus dozens of others of the early rock n roll era come to mind……………

 

 
 

eLanka Events – MELBOURNE
Curry for a Cause – by Operation Hope – Sri Lankan Fundraiser (18th August 2018) (Melbourne Event)


18th August 2018
SPUR Victoria – Hopper Night


11th August 2018
The De Lanerolle Brothers join forces with the Rushan Hewawasam led Conchord Choir to re-imagine a range of pop, classical and gospel music hits (Melbourne) – 12th August 2018

12th August 2018
Old Antonian Social Club of Australia Presents 37th Annual DInner Dance (1st September 2018) (Melbourne Event)

1st September 2018
Maroon & Silver Night – 14th July 2018 (Melbourne event)

14th July 2018
Association of Sri Lankan Engineers Australia – Annual Dinner Dance –
11 August 2018 (Melbourne event)

11th August 2018
MUSIC CONCERT, “Yawwanaye”

14th July 2018
 MUSIC CONCERT, “Gayavi”

14th July 2018

 SRI LANKA GERMAN TECHNICAL TRAINING INSTITUE OLD BOYS ASSOCIATION, presents, “Nomala Kolam”, (My Sweet Rotten Heritage) Stage Drama


15th July 2018

 

 
 

eLanka Events – SYDNEY
Miyasi Rangana – Saturday 14th July 2018 (Sydney event)

14th July 2018
(6.30pm – 9.30pm)
Nruthyanada 3

8th September 2018
Thomian Centenary Ball

28th July 2018
De Lanerolle Brothers in Concert with The Conchord Choir – 18th August 2018 (Sydney Event)

18th August 2018
Kathambamaalai 2018, ‘அழகியே, Marry Me!’

12th August 2018
Colombo Hindu College Old Students’ Association Australia proudly presents – dinner dance 2018 (sydney event)

4th August 2018
The Joy Club Presents – Sunday Choice with Desmond & The Impressions – (Sunday 5th August 2018) – Sydney event

5th August 2018
 

Feast of the Transfiguration – S. Thomas’ College OBA NSW & ACT – Sunday 5th of August 2018 at 6:30 PM – All Saints Church North Parramatta (Sydney event)

5th August 2018

 

FOR LANKA CHARITY DINNER (4th August 2018) (Sydney event)


Venue: Roselea Community Centre, 645 – 671 Pennant Hills Road, Carligford, NSW 2118
$ 45 per head for a sumptuous buffet dinner with a bottle of red and white wine at every table.
Music: Bonnie Fernando.
From 7 p.m onwards.

4th August 2018
THE BELLBIRDS Are at it again-A Night of Spring Time Fun and Food(Sydney Event – 15th September 2018 )

THE  BELLBIRDS
Are at it again
 A Night of Spring Time Fun and Food
Hot hot hoppers, And Kothu Rotti
Saturday 15th September 2018
At North Ryde School of Arts
201 Cox Road, North Ryde
7.00 pm to 12 .00 am
Tickets: Members $40, Non-members $45

15th September 2018

Book Launch – Above the Ocean Wide & Deep – A Collection of Poems –
By Evangeline P Wickramage – 11th August 2018 (Sydney event)
Event Coordinators – S & S Events Boutique

11th August 2018

 

5th August 2018
Visakhians of NSW Present – Spring Rhapsody

1st September 2018

 

Mindful Coco – A book to help tame the mind for a fuller life –
Written by Dr Padmini Howpage | Illustrated by Dilara Niriella
– Book Launch 12th July 2018 (Sydney Event)

12th July 2018

Heart to Heart Dinner Dance – Hosted by S&S Events Boutique – 17th November 2018 (Sydney Event)


17th November 2018

eLanka Events – CANBERRA / BRISBANE
CANBERRA
The Sri Lanka High Commission is pleased to host a talk on “Sri Lanka -Wildlife and Sustainable Tourism: with special focus on Elephants” by Mr Srilal Miththapala on Tuesday 10th July 2018 at 5.15 pm 

10th July 2018

BRISBANE

Silver Fawn Club Inc – Social and Sports Club – Brisbane – May-June 2018 Newsletter

eLanka Advertisers
(Kindly support our advertisers! – They are the ones who help us to help you to bring all the News, Events, Photos, Articles & More to You, the Sri Lankan Down Under!
THE “GENTLE GIANT” LIVES ON – By Des Kelly

Sri Lanka Business News – Biz 1st Review 360 – 29th June 2018
Cricket: Sri Lanka Win To Level Series –
Windies v Sri Lanka 3rd Test – Days 1 – 4 Highlights – June 2018
Sinhala Song – Pem Lowe Remake – Nisha Fernando

JUST ONE “MORE” TIME – By Des Kelly
Tamil Song – Gulaebaghavali

Sri Lankan Recipes by Curry Mad – Kothu Rotti

The above 5 pictures are the main ingredients used. Then, chopping the Kothu using the special `Choppers’ which were imported from Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan Recipes by Curry Mad – Lanka Burger

