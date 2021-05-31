by In

“ENGLISH BRAIN-TEASERS”

Bored while in lockdown ??,

Well folks, let us spend a little while on what are a few English brain-teasers.

In each of the following sentences, there is a “hidden fruit”. Let’s see if you can find them. Letters are found next to each other. No need to jump or skip or separate the sentence.

Hoping these teasers give you something to think about, as you will.

The example is by far the easiest :-

Did you see a man go by ?? (Mango)

He found his home lonely, after his dog’s death. One does not rob an anaconda of it’s prey. The crook made his escape, armed with a gem. She told her uncle, money was what she needed, more. If I go out now, I shall miss my cousin. Either courage or anger, made him move swiftly. The begger held out his cap, pleading for money. Matters regarding rape, should be dealt differently. The English teacher Ryan, teaches French, too. He saw his papa yawning at work. He had kept on his lap, lumpsum of money. Are classes for Telugu available in this City ?. It is easy to shape a child, rather than a man. He is an extremely cheesy guy. Can I wear khaki, with a black

Shirt ?.

Enough is enough. Answers will be forthcoming in your next eLanka newsletter. Thank you for trying.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.