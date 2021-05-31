Vegetable Lasagne

Prep 20m

Cook 3hr

Serves 6

Difficulty

Ingredients

250g ricotta

500g eggplants

2 tsp dried oregano

1/2 cup red lentils

rocket salad

1/4 cup olive oil

250g dried lasagne sheets

1 free range egg

2 large garlic cloves

1 cup grated mozzarella

300g Kent pumpkin

1/4 cup grated parmesan

200g zucchini

700g tomato passata

Description

Making lasagne is easy with this slow cooker recipe. Layer your ingredients in, then set and forget until dinner time.

Method

Step 1 of 6

Grease bowl of a 6-litre slow cooker with some of the oil. Pour 3/4 cup passata over base to cover. Combine remaining oil with garlic and oregano and use to brush vegetables. Place eggplant into cooker in a single layer, trimming to fit.

Step 2 of 6

Cover with one-third of the lasagne sheets and half the remaining passata. Scatter over half the lentils.

Step 3 of 6

Place pumpkin over lentils. Top with half the remaining lasagne sheets, and remaining passata and lentils. Cover with zucchini and remaining lasagne sheets.

Step 4 of 6

Combine ricotta, egg and three-quarters of the mozzarella in a bowl. Spread over lasagne sheets and finish with remaining mozzarella and parmesan. Season with pepper.

Step 5 of 6

Cover and cook on high setting for 3 hours or until lasagne is tender and topping is golden around the edges.

Step 6 of 6

Slice and serve with rocket salad.