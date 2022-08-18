FREDERICK WHITE BORN 1930 – 13 AUGUST 2022 – ONE OF CEYLON’S BEST EVER SPORTSMEN – by Dennis de Rosayro

It is with utmost sadness that I received the news today of the demise on the 13th August, of affectionately well known Freddie, my teammate at the Burgher R.C. from 1954, in Perth, Australia.

Freddie made his debut as an 18 year old schoolboy from Kingswood College, Kandy versus the Indian Olympic Team in 1948.

How does one describe Asia’s best Goalkeeper when India and Pakistan were the two top teams in World Hockey.

In 1960 when Ceylon hosted Olympic Champions India for 2 Tests, the Indian team Manager, Dr. B.L. Gupta and 4 times Olympian and Captain, Leslie Claudius told the media, if Freddie was an Indian they would have taken him to Rome as their first choice Goalkeeper for the 1960 Olympics.

His glittering career ended in 1967, captaining against another top Indian team in a series of two Tests, losing the 1st Test by a mere goal. Ceylon’s best ever performance against any Indian team to date.

It will take pages to write about his achievements. Dhyan Chand, the greatest ever hockey legend during Ceylon’s famous tour to North India in 1959/60, rated Ceylon No. 6 in the world, including 3 Continental countries. As a player on this tour, I will add that Freddie’s magnificent and acrobatic display between the posts were the main attribute to achieve this high rating.

He was Ceylon’s best Goalie for 20 years, captaining the team on several occasions both at home and abroad including the 1966 Asian Games.

Freddie emigrated to Perth, Australia with his wife Lavender and family in 1972.

May your soul rest in peace.

Farewell my dear friend.

Dennis de Rosayro.

17 August 2022.