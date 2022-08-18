Obituary: D’OLIVERA, Lucian William Bertram

07/01/1929 – 09/08/2022

Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Godlieb). Precious father of Lorraine. Father-in-law of Olaf (dec) and Wayne. Survived by his brother Winston and predeceased by brother Myron.

Memories and moments will never fade.

Melbourne

Date listed: 18/8/2022

D’OLIVERA, Lucian William Bertram

07/01/1929 – 09/08/2022

Thanksgiving Mass for the Life of Lucian William Bertram D’Olivera will be offered at St Agnes’ Catholic Church, Spring Rd & Locinda St, Highett VIC 3190, on Monday 22nd of August commencing at 11am. Following the service the Cortege will proceed to Bunurong Memorial Park for a graveside service. The Rosary will be recited prior to service at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers donations to Alfred Foundation.

Melbourne 3004