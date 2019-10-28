FREE KINDNESS MARKETS

World Kindness Sri Lanka together with Sisters at Law are collecting clothes, tooth paste, tooth brushes, colour pencils, ladies & children’s shoes, towels, handbags , school bags and water bottles to be sent to Sri Lanka.

Sisters at Law is an organization that provides pro bono legal services to abused women & children and they also provide shelter to them.

Free market concept is where we promote schools, corporates and benevolent society to offer their excess stuff at home (new or used) so that we can offer these items to the needy people in society, (including orphanages, home for elders, homeless, prison inmates about to be released …) FREE of charge at a Sunday Market conducted at various locations. In order to purchase (for FREE) all one needs to do is to take a Kindness Pledge – i.e. Promise us to do an act(s) of kindness in exchange for what they want to buy.

Please contact the following if you wish to donate. We will come anywhere in Sydney to collect the items.

Shanil – shanil.anthony.fernando@gmail.com

Sanath – cnmarkaus@optusnet.com.au

Kevin – krasquinho@gmail.com

Text / WhatsApp / Call Shanil 0406761010