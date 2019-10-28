







“BURGHERS IN BREXIT-LAND” – By Des Kelly

Burghers In The UK – http://www.burghersuk.com/

Yes, folks, the old Burghers of Ceylon, now merit their own “theme-song” based on a past Country & Western “hit” that I have edited especially for the purpose. To put it in a nutshell, “We’ve been everywhere folks, we’ve been everywhere, across the desert sands folks, up in the mountain air, of trouble, we’ve had our share folks, we’ve been everywhere. Burghers, or “Citizens of a Burgh”, one of the tiniest minorities of Ceylon, as we knew it, most of us were well and truly “shafted”, and had to reluctantly leave our Motherland after the “Sinhala-only” policy was brought in by a Government who still had a lot to learn, and so, Ceylon’s loss was most certainly the gain of Countries such as Australia, Canada, the United States of America, and, of course, England, which this particular story is all about.

The song that I have chosen for this article, is the original “I’ve been everywhere”, and here’s hoping that all our members and readers of eLanka, around the World, enjoy this little picture of the “Burghers in Brexit-Land.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.