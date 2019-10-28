







Malinga, Perera, Mendis, Dickwella return for Australia tour

SOURCE:-Island Cricket

With an eye on World T20 qualification, Sri Lanka have recalled four players who missed the winning series in Pakistan.

Lasith Malinga will return as skipper of the T20 side, replacing Dasun Shanaka along with Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella.

Shanaka, who successfully led Sri Lanka in Pakistan to record a rare 3-0 win in the series, will however retain his place in the 16-man squad.

Wicket-keeper batsmen Sadeera Samarawickrema and Minod Bhanuka, all-rounder Lahiru Madushanka and middle-order bat Angelo Perera traveled to Pakistan but are likely to sit it out making the way for the four seniors to re-enter the squad.