“FREE-RANGE EGGS” by Des Kelly

Very recently, another good mate of eLanka and a valued contributor, as well, Dr.Harold Gunatillake, wrote an article advising us to consume even more than a solitary egg each day, the benefits explained in detail, good advice, as only “Dr.Harold” could write. I repeat this consummation of more than the solitary egg each day, because, not too long ago, eating too many eggs, chook eggs, duck eggs, any bloody eggs, could be detrimental to one’s health, causing unnecessary problems, was the general medical advice we seemed to follow, BUT, with the exemption of “Sugar”, also, too much of nothing is NOT good for anything at all. (or should that quote be the other way around ?), Coffee was once bad for you, this,was bad, that,was bad!, not anymore, it seems. Chocolate was bad for you, now, it’s very GOOD to eat! I never took any bloody notice of all this, and I am still here, (only just!), at my age.

“In July, this year I turned eighty-two,

Almost a recluse, but men, what to do ?

Don’t drink, and, don’t smoke, I don’t “push my luck”

I know I still want to, but just cannot …(chase wild women)

“I digress, in writing, why ?, I’ll never know,

It’s simply “my style”, so, let it be so,

I don’t have a “green thumb” & I’ll never grow,

This bloody great vegie,

a giant potato.

Back to the egg problem. I know he did not specifically mention it, but, as the title of this story points out, the best eggs to eat are definitely the “Free-Range” ones.

I will not bother to elaborate on my theme in prose, any more but I have composed a poem which tells the whole sad tale about which comes first, the chicken or the egg?

Please read it folks and remember that for the price of a good cup of coffee, you could buy free-range eggs rather than the ordinary “cage” ones, laid, for you, under duress.

This is my dedication to all of you good people who are trying your best to STOP this wicked practice against the thousands of Australian Chooks. Please read & digest.

“EGGS”

EGGS ARE JUST “DREGS”, WHEN BATTERY-LAID,

BY PROCEDURES BOTH CRUEL & STRANGE,

EVEN ONE EGG A DAY, KEEPS THE DOCTOR AWAY,

ESPECIALLY WHEN THESE POOR BIRDS ARE FREE-RANGE.

THEY’RE NOT TO BLAME, FOR THE CRUELTY & SHAME,

THAT THEIR LIVES LOCKED IN CAGES, NOW FEATURES,

NOT THE NATURAL WAY, NOW, I’D LIKE TO SAY,

THEY’RE STILL SOME OF GOD’S LITTLE CREATURES.

THEY GIVE US THE PROTEIN, THAT WE HUMANS NEED,

WE LOVE EGGS FOR BREAKFAST, EACH DAY,

BUT EVERYONE KNOWS, WE SHOULDN’T EAT THOSE,

THAT THESE CHOOKS HAVE TO SUFFER, TO LAY.

YES, EGGS ARE JUST DREGS, WHEN BATTERY-LAID,

THROUGH SUFFERING, TROUBLE & STRIFE,

SO, CHOOSE THEM WITH CARE, THEY’RE TASTIER & RARE,

LAID BY HENS WITH A FREE-RANGING LIFE.

Desmond Kelly

Star of eLanka

(Editor-in-Chief)