FSOQ: Supporting Brisbane doctors’ initiative to help Sri Lanka with urgent medical supplies

Cancer drugs, Insulin, antibiotics, anaesthetics and emergency medications are in short-supply and urgently needed!

The following team of doctors in Brisbane are in contact with the MSD (Medical Supplies Division) of the Ministry of Health, Sri Lanka to donate these drugs immediately through pre- approved suppliers.

Dr. Kanchanamala Ranasinghe

Dr. Akila Samarakkody

Dr. Sisira Gunaratne

We request your support for this urgent appeal! We will pay the suppliers direct and the MSD will distribute these supplies to public hospitals on a priority basis.

For more info: Jayantha Weerasekera FSOQ 0422368851; Sidath Wijethunga 0470107509; Nande Tennekoon, FSOQ; 0423845669 Uditha Manage, SAQ 0402143051.

Please contribute to the following FSOQ account. Please indicate your name and reference: ‘medical supplies’

Account Name: Federation of Sri Lankan organisations of Queensland Inc FSOQ Bank: Suncorp bank BSB: 484- 799 Account Number: 506548040

CONTACT: Jay Weerawardena, FSOQ 0422286548; Wipula Dharmasooriya, SAQ 0404810148, Sunil Gunarathne 0412719979ILal Mendis SLSAQ 0411275077; Jayantha Pathikirikorale, FSOQ 0412438283; Sandhya Abeysekera SLSQ 0422932366; Samanmal Gunaratna Radio 4EB SL Group 0439 226 445; Sarath Weerasinghe SPURQ 0402421530; Kanaji Wijesekera EX Services 0417620758; Laurensz Manricks Silver Fawn Club 0408414973; Bill Deutrom 0408749949; Kalum De Silva SLACC 0414685903