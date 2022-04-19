Music to my ears Sohan Pieris by Patrick Ranasinghe

Sohan Pieris Last waltz

Sohan Pieris & The Spitfires The Way It Used To Be

Sohan Pieris & The Spitfires Portrait of my love

Music to my ears Sohan Pieris earliest influence was classical music which was the music of choice at home where my loving parents encouraged me, he soon realized that he was able to play anything on the piano by ear. he was actually born in Bombay in the late forties, my dad being Ceylon’s pioneer commercial airline pilot might also mention that there is a link between my birthplace and that of another singer the inimitable Englebert Humperdinck who was also born in India. We moved to Sri Lanka when he was seven years old and knew no Sinhala as he spoke only Hindi he learned Sinhalese at school at St Joseph Colombo ‘The Jetliners’ who were quite a sensation in Colombo at The Coconut Grove Gall Face Hotel. When Ishan Bahar departure it was been in the right place right time what followed is now history. After leaving The Jetliners Sohan joined The Spitfires for few more years. Now it was time him to leave Sri Lanka and he choose to migrate to Hawaii and worked at the Pearl Harbour for the US Navy Honolulu and player cricket Honolulu Cricket Club and learned to sail and lived the dream of living on a 42ft Beneteau yacht for years became member The Hawaii Yacht Club Honolulu and a regular perfumer in the club I was lucky enough to be there 2011.

Patrick Ranasinghe