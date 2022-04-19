Caribbean Athletics Games – Under 17 – 1500m Keeran Sriskandarajah – Wins Gold Medal
800m U-17 Boys Final – Keeran Sriskandarajah – Wins Silver Medal
Keeran lives in London and his mom is from Trinidad. Prof Sri & Sridevy Sriskandarajah are from Sydney – now residing in London. Their son is Dhananjayan (Danny Sriskandarajah) and Suzanne Lambert – Parents of Keeran. Danny is the CEO of Oxfam UK. eLanka is also proud to state that Danny is from Sydney too… James Ruse School Captain and a Rhodes Scholar! (note: James Ruse is New South Wales’ best selective school!)
Ref: Dhananjayan (Danny Sriskandarajah) https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dhananjayan_Sriskandarajah