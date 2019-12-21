







Function organised by the Consul General for Sri Lanka in Sydney – video by Harold Gunatillake

The Consul General for Sri Lanka in Sydney invited Sri Lankan groups including the Presidents of various associations for a meeting to promote Sri Lankan manufactured products and come to know each other.



Abdul Rahim, the consul (Commercial) outlined and briefed the products manufactured in Sri Lanka to promote sales in Australia, with slides of the products.



Consul General Nimal Bandara spoke about the unity and cordiality of the consulate office with Sri Lankan community and to maintain such relationships to promote our goods, traditions in this country.



H. E. High Commissioner Weliamuna was the chief guest and he spoke about immigration and other matters pertaining to expat Sri Lankans in Australia.



The other speakers were-

Claude Perera from the Sri Lankan Catholic Association.

Mahendran Manoharan for the Institute of Engineers

Mr T Pava Rajah from The Saiva Manram

Mr Nalin Karunatillake from the Peradeniya University Alumni Association

Amal Wahab from old boys of St Peters College,

Upul Padukka Vidhana from the Sinhalese Cultural Forum,

Pauline Gunawardene from the Ceylon Association in Australia

Nalin Padmasena- President of the Sri Lankan Association of NSW

Nalika Kodituwakku from the University of Colombo.

It was most fruitful enlightening evening for all the participants. Dinner followed catered by Siva of Blue Elephant.



Sound equipment supplied by Saliya Atapattu



Function was held on the 19th December 2019, at Thornleigh Community Centre, Sydney.

Proud to be a Sri Lankan.









