May 27, 2022

Go Home - This is a product of Chaminda Samaraweera and his wife Kath in conjunction with his fellow artists.

 

As the beautiful island nation struggles with corruption and its economic woes, a peoples struggle evolves !

youtu.be/obsJXRJPZeQ

Song – Go Home

Performed by – Mr Prizm & Katcha

Produced by – Katcha

Written by – Mr Prizm & Katcha

Mixed & Mastered by – Denham Hakel

Video by – Ruvin De Silva & Katcha

In light of recent developments in Sri Lanka, KatCha has poignantly captured the emotions of all Sri Lanka and those of SL heritage living abroad.

