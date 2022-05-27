Go Home – This is a product of Chaminda Samaraweera and his wife Kath in conjunction with his fellow artists.
As the beautiful island nation struggles with corruption and its economic woes, a peoples struggle evolves !
Song – Go Home
Performed by – Mr Prizm & Katcha
Produced by – Katcha
Written by – Mr Prizm & Katcha
Mixed & Mastered by – Denham Hakel
Video by – Ruvin De Silva & Katcha
In light of recent developments in Sri Lanka, KatCha has poignantly captured the emotions of all Sri Lanka and those of SL heritage living abroad.