Murugappan family allowed to return to Biloela – By David Crowe

A family of asylum seekers who were forced to leave their home in the Queensland town of Biloela will be given a pathway to become Australian residents under a decision by the Albanese government to end years of dispute over their treatment.

Source:smh.com.au

Treasurer Jim Chalmers issued the decision on Friday in his capacity as Home Affairs Minister to give the four members of the Murugappan family bridging visas that allow them to return to Biloela when they wish.

“The effect of my intervention enables the family to return to Biloela, where they can reside lawfully in the community on bridging visas while they work towards the resolution of their immigration status, in accordance with Australian law,” Chalmers said in a statement.

“I have spoken to the family and wished them well for their return.”

With the Coalition warning that Labor would weaken government policy that refuses to accept asylum seeker applications from people who arrive by boat, Chalmers said the government remained committed to Operation Sovereign Borders.

“Australian border protection authorities will intercept any vessel seeking to reach Australia illegally, and safely return those on board to their point of departure or country of origin,” he said.

Priya and Nadesalingam Murugappan, who arrived by boat as Tamil asylum seekers about a decade ago, and their Australian-born daughters, Kopika and Tharnicaa, were detained on Christmas Island in August 2019 after earlier detention on the mainland while they sought refugee status in the courts. They were later moved to Perth after Tharnicaa suffered a blood infection

Refugee advocate Jane Salmon welcomed the government’s decision on Friday but said many other families also needed help.