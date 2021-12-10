Good News From Jayam December 15, 2021

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Beijing

Hosts School Children

Continuing it programme of community outreach, the Sri Lanka Embassy in Beijing hosted another group of school children, their teachers and some parents. Ambassador Dr Palitha Kohona chatted with them for over an hour about

Sri Lanka and responded to questions. Many had heard about about Ceylon Cha (tea) and blue sapphires (lang bauchi) but not much else. The group was treated to a meal of chicken curry and rice which the children had not tasted ever before.

Port City’s Raja Edirisuriya Welcomes Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Japan

and General Manager of Mitsubishi

Raja Edirisuriya, Executive Project Management Director of Colombo Port City Development Project welcomed His Excellency Sanjiv Gunasekara, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Japan and Kenichi Umehara, General Manager of the Mitsubishi Corporation on November 30th, 2021 at the Colombo Port City. “The Mitsubishi Corporation is seeking investment opportunities amidst beach front properties in Port City. With a global presence of 90 countries, Mitsubishi operates across many industries including industrial materials and infrastructure, mineral resources and urban development. They will enrich the Colombo Port City development Project significantly”, says Raja Edirisuriya.

Akbar Brothers Shines

at Presidential Export Awards

A family-owned conglomerate, Akbar Brothers aims to uphold the highest standards of Ceylon Tea in the global market as it has been doing so for the past 52 years. Recognized as Sri Lanka’s largest exporter of the finest Ceylon Tea for the past 29 years, the vision of the company is to uphold excellence in its century-old tea heritage whilst contributing towards the nation’s success. The Presidential Export Awards (PEA) are the most prestigious awards presented by the Export Development Board (EDB), to exporters in recognition of their exceptional contribution towards the development of the nation.

Hidden Pockets wins “Best TV Pilot” at the Studio City Film Festival

Patrick Rutnam, creator and host of the Travel Documentary “Hidden Pockets” wins an Award for “Best TV Pilot” at the Studio City Film Festival. “Hidden Pockets” is currently making its festival run, and looks to find a home as part of a larger series on a streaming platform and/or network.

“All journeys have secret destinations of which the traveler is unaware.” – Martin Buber. Hidden Pockets is a DocuSeries centered on the parts and places unseen to the common eye. American born and raised, but longing to connect with my roots, I took a trip to the home of my ancestors, where I was privy to the relentless raw energy of Sri Lankans, and the stories they carry with them as they chart new beginnings. This piece is meant to be the eyes and ears of this incredible country and its people.

Upul Dharmadasa – Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority on Rupavahini – In Sinhala

Uva Province Hospitals Get

Support From Well-Wishers

At a time of national emergency, in early-June, Senior Medical Officer Dr. Upul Ranasinghe attached to the Bandarawela Hospital saw a rising wave of COVID patients in the Uva Province which he knew the hospitals would be ill equipped to handle. He reached out to Colombo University Emeritus Professor Dr. Nalaka Mendis, who immediately responded by calling on Dr. Naj Nagendran (Foundation of Goodness – USA) and gathered together a likeminded group of humanitarians from Sri Lanka and overseas to include Manik Jayakumar (Q Trade Teas & Herbs USA), Felix Stephen (Volunteers to Assist Children with Disabilities, Sydney) S. Skandakumar (OruPaanai Trust – Sri Lanka and UK), Kushil Gunasekera (Foundation of Goodness) and Dr. Erosha Premaratne (Australia Sri Lanka Medical Aid Team) to raise funds and equipment urgently.

Mahinda Samarasinghe Assumes Duties

as Ambassador to the United States

Former MP Mahinda Samarasinghe assumed duties as the Sri Lankan Ambassador to the United States, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago recently. The ambassadorial position remained vacant since the retirement of Ravinatha Aryasinha. Samarasinghe resigned from Parliament in order to take up duties in the new position offered to him by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

“Make the Spirits Bright”

SLAASC Christmas Party

at the Grand Banquet Hall in Van Nuys, Ca.

(Organized by SLAASC President Michael Kurera and Committee)(Photos by Moran Moran)

DIMO reigns supreme at Mercedes-Benz Service Excellence Regional Award

DIMO has once again earned the prestigious “General Distributor Award” by Mercedes-Benz AG, outperforming others in the region, in the General Distributor category, at the recently held Mercedes-Benz Service Excellence Regional Award Ceremony. DIMO Chairman and Managing Director Ranjith Pandithage stated; “Our constant winning streak portrays that DIMO is the only trustworthy place for Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Sri Lanka. This also demonstrates DIMO’s passion towards ensuring maximum customer delight, while keeping inline with our purpose of fuelling dreams and aspirations of the communities we serve in. Our team constantly strives to provide peace of mind to our customers, with the promise of best service for their beloved three-pointed star.”

Ganlath Insurance Services

Jayam’s Choice

Mariah Carey and Justin Bieber

“All I Want For Christmas is You”

Hayleys Group New MCA

Premier League winners

Hayleys Chairman Mohan Pandithage with Hayleys Group skipper Avishka Fernando who received the MCA Premier League championship trophy from Singer Group Companies CEO Mahesh Wijewardena. Hayleys Group Recreation Club (HGRC) led by Avishka Fernando was crowned as the new “League” winner of the 28th Singer – MCA Premier League Cricket Tournament. Though the tournament had a pre-mature ending, Hayleys by virtue of being unbeaten and led the table of points at the point where the tournament stopped, the MCA Tournament Committee with the consent of the rest of the three teams, decided to award the league title to Hayleys.

Diandra Soysa – Miss Earth 2021

Buzz with Danu – What do you hope to say about Sri Lanka on the world stage?nDiandra Sri Lanka is a land with many wonders, we are glowing with natural resources, a rich biodiversity and the most important thing- we are a country with strong women with powerful voices. As a nation we’ve overcome many obstacles. If we come together as a nation together with the rest of the world, we can work towards conserving Mother Earth.

Sunday Good Market at Jetwing Beach Araliya Car Park from December 5

Starting Sunday, December 5, the Good Market will be expanding to the Jetwing Beach Araliya car park, Negombo.

The new Sunday Good Market will feature 30 stalls with certified organic produce, natural food and snacks, eco-friendly household products, handmade crafts, live music, kids programs and other special events. It will be open each week from 9 AM to 5 PM in the Jetwing Beach Araliya car park, Negombo.

Premier Physician Media Briefing and Launch Dr. Janesri and Sunil de Silva Launch

“Kids & Teens” in Sri Lanka

DIMO shines at “Great Place to Work”Awards

“Given how successfully we have navigated the challenges of this pandemic and how we have also managed to adapt to new ways of work, it is reassuring to me that DIMO constitutes of highly competent and engaged individuals. This is a reflection of our deep-rooted trust, meticulously built best practices in talent attractionanda testament to our persistence in advancing equal opportunity, meritocracy and mutual respect which ensures no one is left behind in our growth process.” stated Ranjith Pandithage, Chairman and Managing Director of DIMO.

Unchained Melody

by Thaminie Perera

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

December 3rd, 2021

Obituaries – Sad News

Sirisena Cooray (90) Former Minister, passed away in Colombo. He served as the Colombo Mayor from 1979 to 1989. He was elected to Parliament in 1989 from Colombo and represented Parliament till 1994. He was appointed the Housing and Construction Minister in the Cabinet of late President R. Premadasa. He had also served as General Secretary of the United National Party (UNP) during the tenure of Party Leader Ranasinghe Premadasa.

Rohan Tudawe – Passed away on December 4th, 2021. Husband of Mala, father of Gayan and Romali, father-in-law of Faith, grandfather of Dinill, brother of Malkanthi, Wasantha, Ajith, the late Sathis and of Upul and Amal, brother-in-law of Venetia, Rohini, Nishani, Shyamalee, Kalinga, Indira and Nirupa. Cremation was on the same day according to his wishes.

Recipes From Roma’s Kitchen

fattoush-ish bread salad……………

Crumbled feta star in this, red onion,

fresh mint, olives and pita star in this

Mediterranean bread salad.

Ingredients

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil; more as needed

1 Tbs. plus 1 tsp. red-wine vinegar

1 tsp. minced garlic

Kosher salt and freshly ground black

pepper

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

8 oz. pita bread or other flat bread,

such as naan

1 1/4 lb. ripe beefsteak tomatoes

1 lb. ripe tomatoes of your choice

1 small cucumber, peeled, seeded, and

diced (about one cup)

3 oz. feta, crumbled (about 1 cup)

1/2 cup coarsely chopped fresh mint

1/2 cup coarsely chopped fresh flat-

leaf parsley

1/3 cup pitted black or green olives,

quartered lengthwise

2 Tbs. coarsely chopped fresh oregano

pinch of sumac (optional)

METHOD

In a small bowl, whisk the oil, vinegar, garlic,

and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Add

the onion and stir to combine.

Heat a broiler or a gas or charcoal grill

to medium high. Brush the bread with olive oil

on both sides and season lightly with salt.

Boil or grill the bread, flipping once, until nicely

toasted,3 to 4 minutes total. Transfer the bread

to a cutting board, then tear or cut into 3/4 to

1 inch pieces.

Cut the tomatoes into into pieces from 3/4 to 1 inch

pieces.

Cut the tomatoes into pieces from 3/4 to 1 inch, and

transfer to a large bowl. Toss the tomatoes with the

dressing and a good pinch of salt and let sit for

5 minutes.

Toss the bread, cucumber, feta, mint, parsley, olives

and oregano with the tomatoes.Let sit,tossing

occasionaley, for 15 to 20 minutes. Season to taste

with salt and pepper and serve with a sprinkling of

sumac, if you like.

SERVES 6 to 8

Should you have any questions OR requests,

you may email me.

