Good-Shepherd Convent – Colombo Sri Lanka – Past Pupils’ Association in NSW presents – Sesquicentennial Gala – DInner Dance









GOOD SHEPHERD CONVENT PAST PUPILS ASSOCIATION, NSW SESQUICENTENNIAL GALA 8TH FEBRUARY 2020

An arch of gold and black and champagne and canapes at the entrance – what a way to welcome everybody to the Good Shepherd Convent Kotahena Sesquicentennial Gala Dinner Dance at the Ryde Civic Centre on the 8th of February.

Good Shepherd Convent has set the bar very high with its dinner dances. And this year was no exception.

It was an unforgettable night. A feast to the eyes with the décor, a feast to the ears from music by Cazcade and DJ Shehan, and a culinary feast from the Flavour of Ceylon. Champagne, wine and spirits flowed through the night.

Being a special 150th anniversary dinner dance, it was not by accident that Rev Sister Renuka Silva – a former principal of the school was able to attend. Sister Renuka, with Mrs Felicitas Appadurai, the oldest Shepherdian in Sydney, Mrs Thilaka Pancharatnam, the founder president of the NSW Branch of the Past Pupils Association and Mrs Pauline Corea, the current President of the PPA, cut the beautiful blue and white anniversary cake while all the Shepherdians rallied around. Also honouring all with his presence was Mr Nimal Bandara, the Sri Lankan Consul General for NSW and Queensland.

There were prizes galore and everybody danced and danced until the early hours of the morning.

The committee of the PPA should be congratulated for making The Sesquicentennial Gala dinner dance yet another memorable one.

