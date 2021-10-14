Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Grocery Voucher Support Program – SLA

Grocery Voucher Support Program – SLA

 Grocery Voucher Support Program – SLA

Grocery Voucher Support Program - SLA

 

GROCERY SUPPORT
VOUCHERS

TO THOSE IN OUR COMMUNITY CURRENTLY
AFFECTED BY THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Sri Lanka Association of NSW Inc (SLA)
is implementing this project with the support of
the NSW Government and participating shops

WHO CAN APPLY?
Priority will be given to Seniors, Families with
children and Temporary Visa holders including
International Sri Lankan students

HOW TO APPLY?
Please email publicofficer@slansw.org.au
with your name, special circumstance and your
preference of the shop by 22 October 2021

THANK YOU TO OUR PARTICIPATING SHOPS
JJR Indian & Sri Lankan Spices (Ingleburn)
Surya Supermarket (Toongabbie)
Kate Foods (Seven Hills)

