Grocery Voucher Support Program – SLA
GROCERY SUPPORT
VOUCHERS
TO THOSE IN OUR COMMUNITY CURRENTLY
AFFECTED BY THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Sri Lanka Association of NSW Inc (SLA)
is implementing this project with the support of
the NSW Government and participating shops
WHO CAN APPLY?
Priority will be given to Seniors, Families with
children and Temporary Visa holders including
International Sri Lankan students
HOW TO APPLY?
Please email publicofficer@slansw.org.au
with your name, special circumstance and your
preference of the shop by 22 October 2021
THANK YOU TO OUR PARTICIPATING SHOPS
JJR Indian & Sri Lankan Spices (Ingleburn)
Surya Supermarket (Toongabbie)
Kate Foods (Seven Hills)