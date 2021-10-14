Grocery Voucher Support Program – SLA

GROCERY SUPPORT

VOUCHERS

TO THOSE IN OUR COMMUNITY CURRENTLY

AFFECTED BY THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Sri Lanka Association of NSW Inc (SLA)

is implementing this project with the support of

the NSW Government and participating shops

WHO CAN APPLY?

Priority will be given to Seniors, Families with

children and Temporary Visa holders including

International Sri Lankan students

HOW TO APPLY?

Please email publicofficer@slansw.org.au

with your name, special circumstance and your

preference of the shop by 22 October 2021

THANK YOU TO OUR PARTICIPATING SHOPS

JJR Indian & Sri Lankan Spices (Ingleburn)

Surya Supermarket (Toongabbie)

Kate Foods (Seven Hills)