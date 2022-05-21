Hambantota: Multi-Purpose Port of the Year for 2021-by Michael Roberts

Tissa Wickramasinghe, COO of HIPG who received the award on behalf of the port, said that winning 2 key awards at such a prestigious forum speaks of the commitment and dedication of the HIP team, and validates the services offered by the port to its customers. “Being recognised as the Multipurpose Port/Terminal of the year is an important milestone achieved by the Hambantota International Port, as we are not only well positioned on the maritime map, but have partnered with one of the best port operators in the world, CMPort. The synergies that come from these two, coupled with the dedication of our expert team, bring immense value addition to the global logistics market. Development work in all port sectors from port services, marine services, energy hub, Port Industrial Park and Integrated logistics are in various stages of development and completion, and as we look at the readjustments in the supply chains after pandemic lockdowns on the east-west routes, this multipurpose port presents a new and dynamic option for investors and customers alike.”

The Global Ports Forum Awards established with the goal of furthering interests of ports through collaboration amongst members of the international port ecosystem has as its primary objective, to recognise and award the most valuable contributions made to the industry. Being held in Dubai, which is the centre of Global Maritime activities and the hub of major trade routes, is another hallmark of the GPF Awards.

Source: Hambantota International Port.