HARRY DE SAYRAH OAM. J.P – 50 years of Service to the Community

OLD JOSEPHIAN LION HARRY DE SAYRAH OAM. J.P – MELVIN JONES FELLOW – LIFE MEMBER OF THE 101 YEAR OLD LIONS CLIBS INTERNATIONAL THE LARGEST SERVICE ORGANISATION IN THE WORLD HAS SERVED THE COMMUNITIES OF SRI LANKA FOR 20 YEARS AND AUSTRALIA FOR 30 YEARS

IN 1969 LION HARRY WAS INVITED TO JOIN THE THEN LIONS CLUB OF COLOMBO BY LION COMMODORE MALCOLM DE COSTA – FORMER ADC TO A GOVERNOR GENERAL OF SRI LANKA

HE WAS THE 1st ELECTED PRESIDENT OF THE LIONS CLUB OF KOLLUPITIYA COLOMBO AND THE 39th PRESIDENT OF THE LIONS CLUB OF BANKSTOWN SYDNEY AND HELD VARIOUS RESPONSIBLE POSITIONS