







"Hearts Aflame" Bushfire Fund Raising Event

When Catastrophic Bush fires swept across our adopted homeland Australia, disaster set our HEARTS AFLAME beyond imagination. The natural compassionate nature of our community strike in, to heal the agony of our fellow Australians. Sri Lankan community living in Sydney gracefully united at “Hearts Aflame” to raise much needed Funds for the Bush fire Emergency.

We are proud as a community to inform the “Hearts Aflame” Bush fire Fundraising event has been a great success with a total collection of $30,800.19 for the Bushfire emergency.

All the contributions have been donated to NSW Rural Fire service (RFS) in two separate occasions. Recently, our team has gathered at RFS Headquarters in Sydney Olympic Park to meet up with the Assistant Commissioner RFS Stuart Midgley and handed in the final contributions of $16,572.19 by Hearts Aflame and $10,300 by the Sinhalese Cultural forum of NSW Australia Inc. Tamil Senior Citizens Association of NSW made a generous contribution to RFS in addition to their previous contributions for the same cause.

We express our sincere gratitude to everybody who participated and supported to make Hearts Aflame a Success"








