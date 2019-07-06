“HELP” – By Des Kelly & The 3 ships and the Titanic









“HELP” – By Des Kelly

Yet more “Stories in Song”. Everyone knows, or should know, the story of the famous “unsinkable” Ship, “Titanic”,

Built to withstand rough or stormy seas that other Ships wouldn’t have a chance in, the Captain & Crew of this huge 4 funneled “Lady of the Sea” were so confident that nothing could prevent the Titanic from transporting it’s passengers in ultimate safety, they did indeed become somewhat careless and hit this gigantic iceberg, resulting in the sad fact that most of the passengers on board were facing death by drowning, which did occur in the next two hours.

Had it not been for the good Ship “Carpathia”, many more would have died, as the article below, points out, but, on the night of the 14th of April, 1912, the Ship’s Band kept playing the hymn, “Nearer my God, to Thee” even as the Ship was sinking, Edward John Smith, it’s Captain, did the right thing by remaining on his Ship until everyone else was off her, and the Beatles recorded a song that is also relevant to this story 53 years later, in 1965. The moral of this story is that if anyone needs help, and you are in a position to be of aid, do so. This being the case, I dedicate this Beatles hit to Arthur Henry Rostron, the Captain of the Ship Carpathia, on that fateful night.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief). eLanka.

The 3 ships and the Titanic / Thought provoking….

There were three ships which were nearby when the Titanic sunk.

One of them was known as the Sampson. It was 7 miles away from the Titanic and they saw the white flares signaling danger, but because the crew had been hunting seals illegally and didn’t want to be caught, they turned and went the opposite direction away from the Titanic. This ship represents us and people like us if we are so busy looking inward at our own sin and lives that we can’t recognize when someone else is in need.

The next ship was the Californian. This ship was only 14 miles away from the Titanic, but they were surrounded by ice fields and the captain looked out and saw the white flares, but because the conditions weren’t favorable and it was dark, he decided to go back to bed and wait until morning. The crew tried to convince themselves that nothing was happening. This ship represents those of us who say I can’t do anything now. The conditions aren’t right for it and so we wait until conditions are perfect before going out.

The last ship was the Carpathia. This ship was actually headed in a southern direction 58 miles away from the Titanic when they heard the distress cries over the radio. The captain of this ship knelt down, prayed to God for direction and then turned the ship around and went full steam ahead through the ice fields. This was the ship that saved the 705 survivors of the Titanic.

When the captain looked back at the ice fields they had come through, he said Someone else hands must have been at the helm of this ship! This ship represents those who would pray to God for direction and then go without hesitation.

+++

Life whispers in your soul and speaks to your heart. We need to take time to listen to these whispers and take heed.

Good Morning, praise Jesus God Bless You And Your Family