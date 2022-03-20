Historic cave needs attention-by A.A.L.DIAS

The Cave where Gongalegoda Banda is said to have stayed. Picture by A.A.L.DIAS, Matale Group Corr.

The cave where the leader of the 1848 Matale Revolt against the British rule had stayed has been neglected for years, Rangiri Dambulla Meda Pansala Chief Incumbent and Rangiri Dambulla Rock Temple Caretaker Most Ven. Ambagaswewa Rahula Thera said.

The Chapter House where Gongalegoda Banda was crowned as the Kandyan king by Ven. Giranegama Indrajothi Thera, who led the revolt against the British rule, lies a short distance away from the Rangiri Dambulla Cave Temple.

The Cave and the Chapter House lie next to the road near the Dambulla Meda Pansala. Devotees used this road to visit the Rangiri Dambulla Cave Temple earlier.

“The Archaeological Department has preserved this site to some extent, but they have not taken any step to preserve this historic Cave,” the Thera said.