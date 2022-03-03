Houses burning – By Niranjan Selvadurai
I saw a house burning
Flames rising sky high
I saw souls in dwelling
And thought they would die
So, I yanked the door open
“Run out” was my high cry
But they stared un-woken
Said “Give us reason why?”
“Run out” you may well say
Aren’t winds cold out there?
And where are we to stay?
Who would give us care?
Through any fire or rain
In this home we remain
We shall always fight
For our absolute right
I had no more to say
So, I went on my way
Let us not waste our breath
On those weak to see death
Pandemic fire raging
With daily numbers high
Those prudent, immunising
So that they may not die
Rare red-hot flaming wildfire
Storming through the urban spread
Be in its path, effects dire
Leaving gutted homes and dead
Fire has no fear or favour
When the cause has right flavour
No palace nor hut is spared
So, remain put if you dared
We make our own choices that last
Conditioned by events of our past
While the “wise” realise what is right
Those “clever”, for their rights will fight
Protect all borders if we may
And lock down to keep fire away
Just a few of us that need remain
For those houses to burn again
Do we care for all mankind?
And ensure fire is gone for good
Or do we leave some behind?
For a position they firmly stood
Perceptions like footsteps on sand,
Disappear as new realisations dawn
So, take us to that promised land
Where fire and conflict are gone