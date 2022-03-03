“MUSIC HATH CHARMS” – by Des Kelly

This comes to us happily, from Keith Bennett via Charmaine, who has a collection of videos that help us forget the unhappy World around us, if just for a while.

On behalf of e’Lanka, I would like to thank both Charmaine and Keith, and advise all our readers out there to spend a few minutes watching what Mother Nature has provided us ordinary humans, to the beautiful back-up Music of the Blue Danube by Johanne Strauss jnr., proving indeed that MUSIC HATH CHARMS.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.