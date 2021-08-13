How Ian Pieris and Skanda got international cricket back to Sri Lanka-by Rex Clementine

Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in Sri Lanka S. Skandakumar with British Prime Minister John Major and the token gift, at number 10. Downing Street. All delegates attending the ICC meeting at Lord’s in 1991 had been invited for a reception by the Prime Minister

Source:Island

There was no international cricket played in Sri Lanka for five years between 1987 to 1992 due to the war.

The ICC meeting in June of 1991 at Lord’s in London was very crucial for Ian Pieris and S. Skandakumar as it was the last one they would attend as Cricket Board President and Secretary, having assumed office in 1989.

They knew they had to do something special to wrest back the home advantage for our cricketers.

As they prepared to leave for that meeting they were informed that the Prime Minister of England the Rt Hon John Major, a keen cricket follower, would host a reception at No 10, Downing Street for all the ICC delegates at the end of the first day’s sessions.

It was a testing time for Sri Lanka’s diplomatic relations as David Gladstone, the British High Commissioner had been declared persona non grata and sent back, and Britain delayed naming a replacement.

The Chairman of MCC at that time was Mike Melluish, a Cambridge colleague of Sri Lankan Board President Ian Pieris!

Skanda took a sterling silver tray with him as a token gift to the PM, and joined the other delegates led by ICC Chairman Sir Colin Cowdrey outside No 10, where security was tight as Britain was having its own share of violence from the IRA .

As they queued to be ushered in, Skanda observed that he was the only one with a parcel in hand, and whispered this to Ian.

With a grin and in his typical way Ian said ” It was your bloody idea so you take it in “

So as Skanda was announced in, he shook hands and handed the gift, “A token Mr. Prime Minister from Sri Lanka.” The PM opened the box , looked at it and said , “You mean you brought this all the way from Sri Lanka “?

“Yes Prime Minister,” was Skanda’s reply and he joined the others in the reception hall.

After all the guests had been ushered in the PM’s Assistant tapped Skanda on his shoulder and said “The Prime Minister would like to have a word with you sir.”

When Skanda went back the PM said “That was very thoughtful of you. Let’s do a picture together.”

They did that and as Skanda was leaving the reception PM’s Assistant said in a low tone “I think you did something today for Anglo-Sri Lanka relations sir.”

The next day while they were at sessions at Lord’s, there was a knock on the Committee room door.

“A letter for Mr. Skandakumar of Sri Lanka from the Prime Minister’s office” was the announcement !

“I wish we had mobile phones then to record the expression on the face of every one round the table!” Skanda said when The Island inquired him about the incident.

“It was only the photo with a thank you note for the gift but the announcement did have an impact on all present and I made no effort to disclose the contents in the envelope!” Skanda told The Island.

Starting on this positive note, Ian and Skanda, with a tour confirmed by ever friendly Australia in hand were able to go round the table and get every Test playing country including South Africa, (readmitted only at that meeting as a Test playing Nation) to confirm tours to Sri Lanka between 1992 and 1994.

In a brief address to the Chair, Skanda said ” Mr Chairman, it’s ten years since we became a Test playing Nation and the West Indies are yet to visit us.”

Sir Clyde Walcott, representing West Indies immediately put both his hands up and said ” We are coming ” !

The photo itself was not without its share of additional drama as newspapers published it on their return, and George Steuarts travel business had a boost when a rumour went around that ticketing through them would guarantee a visa to UK as the Company‘s MD was a friend of the British Prime Minister!

On that happy note, Skanda and Ian were able to sign off an otherwise hugely challenging term in Honorary Office.