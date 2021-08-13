Jetwing and MMBL Pathfinder in a Premier Houseboat Joint venture

Source:Island

Cruising the placid waters of the Bentara River, Yathra Houseboat by Jetwing is a pioneering hospitality venture by one of the country’s best known hospitality brands – Jetwing Hotels and MMBL-Pathfinder which teamed with Jetwing on a Jaffna star-class hotel.

Inspired by the Kettuvallam, the wooden-hulled, thatched houseboats ferrying tourists along the rivers of Kerala, Yathra shares its concept with “padda” boats used in olden Sri Lanka to transport goods along the country’s river system, a news released on the joint venture said.

“Designed by renowned environmental architect Sunela Jayewardene and building on Jetwing’s commitment to eco-luxury, the Houseboat provides elegant accommodation and modern amenities in its two cabins, replete with a rustic teak, bamboo and timber ambiance and en-suite bathrooms complete with a rain shower and bathtub,” the release said.

“Aboard Yathra Houseboat by Jetwing, you will find spacious air-conditioned living quarters and an open-air lounge, which invites you to let your hair down and watch the serene, tranquil environment of the Bentara River and its stunning aquatic birdlife. The deck, comfortably seats six to eight guests, also serves as your picturesque dining space to enjoy a starlit dinner, with meals prepared using the finest ingredients including freshly caught prawns and crabs, or afternoon tea under a glorious sunset.

“Adding to the appeal of the Houseboat, it is located just three kilometres away from the beaches of the Bentota Tourist Resort, while Lunuganga – Geoffrey Bawa’s iconic riverside home – is just around the corner. Once the planned relocation of Yathra Housboat to Horawala is realized, tours will take nature lovers all the way up to Avittewa and beyond, a journey that covers approximately 18 km from Bentota,” it added.

The release said that despite the setbacks brought on by the global pandemic, Jetwing and MMBL-Pathfinder remain optimistic about the future of tourism in the island and the enchanting allure of this riverine hospitality experience, which is currently popular with domestic travellers, particularly honeymooners.

With the easing of travel restrictions and the pick-up of global travel, the associates aboard this unique home of true Sri Lankan hospitality look forward to welcoming travellers from across the world to the serene backwaters of the Bentara River, the JV partners said.

“Family owned and in the tourism industry for the past 48 years, Jetwing Hotels has surpassed expectation at every aspect. Building on their foundation of being passionate, as well as the experience of true, traditional Sri Lankan hospitality, constantly pioneering discoveries captures the essence of the brand. Such a strong statement and direction have enabled Jetwing Hotels to imagine, create and manage marvels and masterpieces, where distinctive design and elegant comfort complement each other and the environment,” the release said.

“In line with the Jetwing Hotels Sustainable Strategy, across all properties sustainable and responsible practices are given precedence with resource efficiency, community upliftment and education, and awareness being some of our key focus areas.”

MMBL-Pathfinder is a privately held investment group with an investment portfolio that spans a broad range of sectors. It has a wide international network, which facilitates forming strategic alliances with global brands and leading local companies, the release said.