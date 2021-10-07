Hulangala Mini World’s End with breathtaking views

By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Sri Lanka is a small island state in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) similar to a droplet of water. Despite being a small island, it is endowed with a diverse collection of landscapes, climates, awe-inspiring vistas which have enticed tourists for decades.

There are many spectacular viewpoints in Sri Lanka with several precipices offering breathtaking vistas of the surrounding area and valleys, in addition to popular World’s End and Mini World’s End at *Horton Plains. Mini World’s Ends at *Little Adam’s Peak in *Ella, *Pitawala Pathana, *Deanston and Hulangala in Selagama are such viewpoints with awe-inspiring views.

Situated in the southern end of the *Knuckles Mountain Range in Selagama Estate, Hulangala Mini World’s End can be reached from either *Matale or *Kurunegala. The summit of Hulangala is located on the border of Kurunegala District, whereas the lower portion of the slope is situated in Matale District.

Popularly known as Hulangala Punchi Lokanthaya (meaning Hulangala Mini World’s End) by locals, the viewpoint is located at an altitude of 760 meters above sea level. Hulangala Mini World’s End is situated off the beaten track. Hulangala Kanda (meaning Hulangala Mountain) is approximately 1025 meters high. This mountain peak has also been known as “Navgala” (meaning mountain of ships) in the past as it has two peaks similar to a sailboat when viewed from a distance.

From the line houses of Selagama Estate, the hike to Hulangala Mini World’s End is approximately 2-3 kilometers. The viewpoint cannot be reached in a vehicle, except in motor bikes or 4×4 vehicles.

For visitors using “Google Maps” (to search the viewpoint), it is necessary to search for “Yatawatta Weeraparakrama Secondary School” as the destination to reach Selagama Estate, instead of searching for directions as “Hulangala”.

Travel Directions:

From Matale, turn off at Palapathwela to reach Yatawatta Road. From Yatawatta, it is necessary to take the road towards Selagama Estate.

From Kurunegala, travel towards Dambulla up to Thalgodapitiya Junction and turn to Yatawatta Road. From Yatawatta, it is necessary to take the road towards Selagama Estate.

Image courtesy: Dinesh Ravichandrarajah & facebook.com

Badulla – Situated in lower central hills, Badulla is the capital city of *Uwa Province and Badulla District.

Deanston Mini World’s End – With a spectacular 270 degree panorama, the cliff is not as high as Horton Plains. Deanston Mini World’s End is situated off the beaten track. The Mini World’s End is the location of a Forest Department Conservation Centre. The road distance from Kandy is approximately 60 kilometers. It is easy to visit the Mini World’s End on the way from Kandy to *Mahiyangana.

Ella – Situated at an elevation of 1041 meters above sea level amid lush green forests, rolling carpets of tea and breathtaking mountains, Ella is a small town in the *Badulla District of *Uwa Province. Popular among local and foreign tourists, Ella has a mild climate and a laid-back atmosphere.

Knuckles Mountain Range – Located in Kandy and *Matale Districts at a height of approximately 914 meters above sea level with a land area of around 21 hectares, Knuckles Mountain Range has a total of 35 peaks which rise above 900 meters. British Surveyors called this Mountain Range Knuckles Mountain Range as the Range is similar to a clenched fist.

Kurunegala – A major city in Sri Lanka, it is the capital city of North Western Province and Kurunegala District. Kurunegala was an ancient royal capital from 13th to 14th centuries. Kurunegala is situated approximately 40 kilometers northwest of Kandy.

Mahiyangana – A town situated in *Badulla District of *Uwa Province, Sri Lanka.

Matale – Located at the heart of the Central Hills, Matale is situated at an elevation around 365 meters above sea level. Matale is the administrative capital of Matale District of Central Province.

Pitawala Pathana – A rare unique montane grassland and a pygmy forest with immense ecological value that spans across the *Knuckles Mountain Range.

Uwa Province – This is the fourth largest province in Sri Lanka bordered by Central, Eastern and Southern provinces.

