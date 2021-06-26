Humanitarian Project – Distribution of essentials to the flood victims – In collaboration with AAKASH GREEN and THILANKA HOTELS AND RESORTS

The core message

 Our future lies in our identity as a multi-religious, multi-ethnic nation that recognizes the right of all communities to exist in peace and harmony.

 We are a lucky as we accept diversity. We need to give each other the space to grow, to be ourselves, to exercise our diversity. We need to give each other space so that we may both give and receive such beautiful things as ideas, openness, dignity, joy and healing.

 During this critical time as a company (Aakash green and Thilanka hotels and resorts) we have to be extremely responsible for the staff and each and everyone who is involved in this project.

 We were able to do this project successfully in the midst of so many obstacles such as curfew, Covid 19 pandemic, Criticism and much more.

 But we compromised all these enclosures to meet our end goal, which is to extend our helping hand to the needy.

Humanitarian Project – Areas covered Mannar

MANNAR

•Pavilupaddankaddukudiyi

-ruppu

•Thayilankudiyiruppu

•Thewanpiddi

•Kaththalampiddi

•Vankalai

DAMBULLA

•Rathmalghaela

•Athuparayaya

•Bulagala

•Dambulugama

•Salupullanwewa

•Tithawelgalla

•Moragallewa

MATARA

•Akuressa

•Weligama

•Dikwella

•Dewinuwara

•Matara

•Kamburupitiya

•Athuruliya

•Hakmana

KANDY

Humanitarian Project in a Nutshell.

 We spent almost 10 days in 04 different districts.

 The project started on 15th of June by distributing rations to the staff in Sigiriyana Hotel By Thilanka.

 The distribution to the public started on 16th of June in Dambulla with the blessings of the head priest in Rangiri Dambulla cave temple.

 Distribution happened in 08 locations with the help of the Mayor of Dambulla, Honorable Jaliya Opatha.

 On the same day a dinner was given to an orphanage, marking the born day of one of the sons of Mr. Ram Subramanian in Dambulla for 42 kids.

 On 20th we headed back to Matara district and covered 08 locations with the help of Honorable member of parliament Mr. Nipuna Ranawaka.

 22nd of June we headed to Mannar and inspected the loading of Goods.

 23rd of June we went to the famous Thirukkaseewam Kovil and Famous Madu church prior to the distribution of rations in 05 locations in Mannar with the help of Hon. Member of parliment in Vanni district Mr. A. Adaikkalanathan.

 24th we travelled to Kandy after a successful project and to discuss about our

future plans.