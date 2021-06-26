Western Musicians Association of Sri Lanka – Concert that was premiered on Youtube on the 16th of May 2021

If you missed out on the concert that was premiered on Youtube on the 16th of May 2021, you still can catch up by clicking on the link above.

WMA Represents all Sri Lankan Western Musicians with the objective of advancing the interests of Western Musicians.

WMA is in the path of looking into the welfare of Western Musicians of Sri Lanka, assist students of Western Music, implement minimum standards, and promote a code of conduct for musicians.

WMA strives to be in a position to lobby for the interests of Western Musicians of Sri Lanka.

Here are some individual performances…. Enjoy!

Rajitha | You May be Right

Sunil | Wine Women and Song

Judy | I want to break free

TJ | Da Bomb

Radhika | River Deep Mountain High