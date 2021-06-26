Pakistan provides monetary aid for sports, health

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa symbolically receiving the cheques from High Commissioner of Pakistan Major General Muhammad Saad Khattak.

Source:Dailynews

High Commissioner of Pakistan Major General Muhammad Saad Khattak handed over two cheques worth Rs. 66 million and Rs. 8.027 million to President Gotabaya Rajapksa at a ceremony at the Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Temple last Sunday. Defence Secretary (retired) General G.D.H. Kamal Gunaratne was also present.

The amount of Rs. 66 million was announced by Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan during his visit to Sri Lanka in February to promote sports through training and equipment, whereas Rs. 8.027 million was donated to the State Pharmaceutical Corporation of Sri Lanka for relief assistance for COVID 19.

The High Commissioner emphasized on the importance of enhanced collaboration between the two countries to uplift the people. He said that the Government and the people of Pakistan stand together with the Government and the people of Sri Lanka in their hour of need to provide all possible support to them.

The High Commissioner briefed the President about 250 fully funded Allama Iqbal Scholarships offered to the Sri Lankan students in all disciplines including 100 scholarships specifically allocated for MBBS students.

The President was thankful for the Government of Pakistan for offering the scholarships.

The High Commissioner expressed his special gratitude to Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Chief Incumbent Dr. Kirinde Assaji Nayaka Thera, who presided over the proceedings and was the Guest of Honour at the event. Dr. Asela Wickramasinghe was present.